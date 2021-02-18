These pharmacies will vaccinate 65+ group in Clark County
In Clark County, Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for 65- to 69-years-olds.
Administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for 65- to 69-year-olds in Clark County will be handled by three pharmacy partners.
Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in that age group in Clark County following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of the new eligibility.
Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:
—Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.
—Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.
—Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.
Those who do not have reliable internet access or who need assistance to book appointments can call the state call center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-800-401-0946.
For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.
