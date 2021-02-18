55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

These pharmacies will vaccinate 65+ group in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 10:58 am
 
Updated February 18, 2021 - 11:46 am
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas ...
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for 65- to 69-year-olds in Clark County will be handled by three pharmacy partners.

Smith’s, Walgreens, Walmart/Sam’s Club will begin to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations next week for Nevadans in that age group in Clark County following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday of the new eligibility.

Nonprofit Immunize Nevada’s website lists the following links to schedule online appointments:

—Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.

—Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.

—Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.

Those who do not have reliable internet access or who need assistance to book appointments can call the state call center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-800-401-0946.

For more information on the immunization plan for Clark County, visit https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
2
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
3
Ban lifted on high school football, other full-contact sports
Ban lifted on high school football, other full-contact sports
4
COVID-19 deaths rebound in Nevada, but positivity rate falls
COVID-19 deaths rebound in Nevada, but positivity rate falls
5
New Nevada vaccine appointment system coming to ease problems
New Nevada vaccine appointment system coming to ease problems
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An advertisement from the National Republican Senatorial Committee accuses Sen. Catherine Corte ...
GOP targets Cortez Masto with first ad of 2022 cycle
By / RJ

Republicans targeted Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wednesday as part of a series of small national ads seeking to tie Democrats to teachers unions and to schools not reopening during the COVID pandemic.

Read More