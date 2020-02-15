Thousands turn out for first day of early voting for Democratic caucuses

More than 11,800 Democrats throughout Nevada flooded libraries, schools, businesses and community centers Saturday to voice their choices for the 2020 presidential nomination, the Nevada State Democratic Party reported.

People line up to vote on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Geoconda ArgŸello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, left, speaks during a kickoff rally on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., center, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, second from right, and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., third from right, wait in line for voting on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, is seen at a check-in table on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center fill out a paper ballot on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lucy Khan, the dog who belongs to Bethany Khan, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 communication director, wears a union badge before a kickoff rally on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Partyճ presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Voters at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada faced a slight afternoon delay after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency during the early caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak turns in his voting card on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dennis and Kate Crawford of Henderson joined a slow-moving line of about 60 people at Steelworkers Local 4856 on Water Street in Henderson shortly after the early caucus site opened Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Both were making Bernie Sanders their No. 1 pick because of his health care stance on Medicare for all. Kate had a tumor on her brain and had to seek treatment in Europe recently because doctors in the U.S. declined to treat her and her insurance company declined to cover chemotherapy treatment, she said. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. immigrant Priamos Emmanuil came to the U.S. in 1972. He waited in line at least 90 minutes at the AFL-CIO local on Whitney Mesa Drive in Henderson Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He says the Nevada caucus system needs to be scrapped in favor of a primary. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mother Eileen Murphy is hugged by daughter Pamela Szklarski as they wait in line at Steelworkers Local 4856 on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Both were going for former Vice President Joe Biden and didn't have a second or third choice, risking having their choices disqualified. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during the Get Out the Early Vote Rally ahead of the Nevada caucus at Desert Pines High School on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren, center, takes a photo with Marlene Pikus, left, and her daughter Catherine Pikus, during a campaign rally at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, left, speaks to campaign volunteer Rosie Martinez during a campaign organizing event at K.O. Knudson Middle School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sen. Bernie Sanders marches from Desert Pines High School to a polling location during the "March to the Polls" on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses, filling libraries, schools, businesses and community centers to help pick the party’s 2020 nominee.

Some Las Vegans faced a quick, simple process, while others in Henderson and Summerlin found themselves mired in huge lines and long wait times. In all, more than 11,800 voters had participated as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada State Democratic Party reported.

In Clark County, early voting locations began welcoming people around 10 a.m. Early voters are asked to fill in their top three to five choices for the nomination on a paper ballot and place it into a secure box.

Dennis and Kate Crawford were among those early voters, choosing to throw their support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Steelworkers Local 4856 union hall in Henderson.

Their decision stemmed from Kate Crawford’s personal experience with nationalized health care. She had to go outside of the United States to have a brain tumor operated on when several U.S. doctors declined the surgery, and her insurance company refused to pay for chemotherapy treatment.

She said she still has major health issues.

“His views line up with my views on pretty much everything, but it’s the (Medicare for All) that is number one for us,” Dennis Crawford said.

Not everyone had an easy time at the early caucuses.

Voters at Coronado High School in Henderson faced long lines and waits of two hours or more as Saturday morning stretched into the afternoon.

In Summerlin, Cameron Burnham waited in line for two hours at Palo Verde High School before leaving to take his chances at Temple Sinai, where he said there wasn’t even a line to vote.

“We went and sat in an auditorium, but new people would cut in front of you and people began to yell and get really angry at each other,” Burnham said. “I eventually ended up leaving (without filling out a card). I want to try again, but it’s hard to say if I’ll go tomorrow.”

A new rule on preferences

The state party told voters Saturday they must make at least three choices or their voting card won’t be counted.

They could not select one candidate three times. If a voter would like to only select one candidate, he or she could select “uncommitted” as the second and third choices.

Voters signed in and filled out a paper preference card, which they will use to select their top three to five candidates.

According to the party, those ballots will then be transferred to several hubs, electronically scanned and stored. They will be counted based on the voters’ precinct locations during the Feb. 22 caucuses. If a voter’s first choice doesn’t get enough support to be considered viable, the vote is recorded for the next viable candidate on their list.

Problems in Henderson, Summerlin

At Temple Sinai in Summerlin, it took hours for people to vote due to massive turnout. Hundreds of people showed up, with overflow parking having to stretch across the street to Becker Middle School.

“This was not anticipated,” said Michael Weiss, president of the Red Rock Democratic Club. “I think part of what facilitated this is what happened in Iowa and people wanting to avoid the chaos of the caucus.”

Weiss said he arrived at the temple and found people waiting in line at noon, an hour before it opened. He and other volunteers were shocked at the flood of people who proceeded to show up throughout the afternoon.

With seven volunteers and six iPads to check voters’ registration, many caucusgoers waited more than three hours to caucus, but he said people were mostly understanding, and many stepped up to help out.

“We need at least double the amount of people and more iPads,” Weiss said.

Allen Gelfius – and many other voters at the temple – said he was frustrated by the delays. In his view, it showed why the party should move to a primary system.

Janet Savlli showed up to vote at the temple and said it took about three hours to caucus. Despite the long wait, she was glad to participate.

“I’m proud to be here, proud to vote and proud to see a lot of people here,” Savlli said. ”It was great. Great to be American.”

Lori Snipper said she was very thankful for the opportunity to vote early because she has to work on the day of the caucus. She did say, though, that she experienced some long waits to vote Saturday. She started out at Palo Verde at 10:30 a.m., but the line was very long.

She went for a walk with her acquaintances, came back, and the line hadn’t budged.

She then went to Temple Sinai, which opened at 1 p.m. By 2:15 p.m. the lines were still very long, and someone told her there were no lines at SEIU Local 1107 at 2250 S. Rancho Drive. She showed up there and voted in a matter of minutes.

It took Ted Workman more than two-and-a-half hours to have his preferences counted at Coronado in Henderson. He said he believes a primary election would be more efficient.

“But we’ve got to stand in line like this because this is what Trump (supporters) did,” he said. “If we want to get him out, we’ve got to go through this.”

Voters at the Henderson AFL-CIO union headquarters faced waits of around 90 minutes. The wait was 45-60 minutes at the Steelworkers union hall.

Pamela Szklarski explained the she and her mother, Eileen Murphy were picking former Vice President Joe Biden as their top choice. As they waited near the front of the line at Steelworkers Local 4856 in Henderson, they admitted they had not come with second and third choices, as required.

“Right now this country is a joke to the rest of the world,” Szlarski said. “Joe knows the world leaders and knows how to get in there and smooth over things with other countries. Donald Trump has made this country a joke.”

Gay and Lesbian Center

Voters at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada faced a slight afternoon delay after a man suffered a medical emergency during the early caucuses and had to be carried out on a stretcher.

Fran Curcio showed up at the center Saturday morning with 10-year-old Holland Hemmings, so that Holland could watch Curcio vote, offering an in-person civics lesson.

“I’m here to early vote and do my civic duty,” Curcio said. “There were a lot of people here. There was a line out the door.”

Curcio said she was in and out in under an hour.

“We both know who we are here for, don’t we Holl?” Curcio said.

“Bernie Sanders,” Holland chimed in. “He stands up for people.”

“He stands up for the people who are vulnerable in this country and that’s important to us,” Curcio said.

Scott Cairns caucused for former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Steyer after meeting both men at his church.

“They both came as communicants rather than politicians, so I came out to vote for both of them,” Cairns said.

He said early caucusing “seemed a little disorganized, but it was less disorganized than the caucuses were four years ago.”

Carmen Turner showed up early, at 9:50 a.m., readying for doors to open at 10 a.m.

“We need a drastic change in how the country is going,” Turner said. “And I would like to be a part of that change.”

Turner really wanted to vote for Andrew Yang, but he dropped out of the race earlier in the week.

“So, in lieu of him, I went to Bernie,” she said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak showed up with his wife, Kathy, at 11 a.m. and greeted voters. He then stood in a long line with his wife for about 40 minutes before they both cast their votes.

“It was easy,” Sisolak said. “Everyone was so polite and so accommodating. I can’t be more complimentary of the staff and the volunteers who were exceptionally well trained. I’m really proud of them.”

Sisolak said he was encouraged by reports of long lines of voters indicating a strong turnout.

“It is great,” the governor said. “All over the state we’ve got people standing in line. We’ve made the process as accessible and as inclusive as it could possibly be.”

The governor said he anticipates no tech problems like those experienced in Iowa.

“Iowa is Iowa. They are done and our focus is on Nevada,” Sisolak said. “I have the utmost confidence in the party and the volunteers. These folks have worked for months to get us this far, the volunteers and the paid staff, to have the caucus run smoothly. It’s going smoothly thus far…and I’m confident it’s going to work out.”

Sisolak said he wasn’t going to endorse before or during the caucuses, but he encouraged all the Democratic candidates “to get out and meet the citizens of the state of Nevada. “

East Las Vegas Library

Ernesto Badillo was one of the first voters in line at the East Las Vegas Library. He was able to get in and out in about 35 minutes, including a 20-minute delay in which Nevada Democratic Party volunteers prepared a room for early voters.

“This was easy stuff,” Badillo said. “Like going to school, which was a long time ago for me.”

Badillo said he was torn between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but ultimately ranked his three preferences as Sanders, Warren and Biden.

Carleen Marinez brought a copy of “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King to read as she waiting in line for the early caucuses. She did not want to share who she’d be caucusing for, but she said she was pleased with the offering of an early voting option.

“I hate the (traditional) caucuses,” she said. “It takes too long, and there’s all these kids yelling at me. One time, these kids yelled at me to move and I did, and I’m not even sure who I caucused for.”

Debra and Patrick Murphy said the location probably needed a few more volunteers, and recommended the party send some of the registration paperwork to each voter before the next election to save some line time.

They both filled in cards for Biden, businessman Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in that order. They are hoping for a Biden/Klobuchar ticket, Patrick Murphy said.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also filled out a preference card before speaking to the media. He voted “uncommitted” for all three of his preferences, saying he had many friends in the race and would not consider supporting any candidate until after Super Tuesday.

“The (early voting) program’s going to make Nevada look good,” Reid said. “We’re going to have a great early vote, and I think the country will look to us in the future. I think in the future — as many pundits have said — we’ll be the first state to have a primary.”

Reid said he believes the failures of the Iowa caucuses will not repeat themselves in Nevada.

Asked if the Democratic party was heading toward a contested national convention, Reid said he did not think so.

“It’s not unforeseen that we could have three people with 30 percent of the vote,” Reid said. “But I think it will all work out. I really do believe that we have to be united. And I think that some people when they do have 30 percent will see if they can do any better and could be dropping out so that we have somebody with the majority vote.”

Culinary union

Christy Dulley waited about 45 minutes to vote at Culinary Union Local 226’s union hall. When she did cast her vote, she submitted Sanders as her top choice, followed by Buttigieg. She voted “uncommitted” for her required third choice.

Dulley said she caucused in 2016, but found the process time-consuming. She said early voting is “much-needed.”

“Because I feel like a lot of people don’t have the time to commit to a full-day event to caucus,” she said.

Sherry Strothers said registration at the union hall took about five minutes per person. She said her top choice for the Democratic nominee was Warren, but beating Trump in the general election is the most important thing for her.

“Vote blue no matter who,” she said. “I don’t give a damn who gets the nomination. That’s who’s getting my vote.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Susie Lee, D.-Nev., made public comments ahead of early voting opening at the union hall.

“This is about our families, it’s about our children’s future, this is about this country and who we are and the values and what we stand for,” the senator said.

Neither the senator nor the congresswoman would say who they were supporting during the primary process.

Steyer, who had mariachis and a taco truck set up outside the union hall, stopped by the location to shake hands and speak with voters.

Chinatown Plaza

Nate White and his wife, Brittany, tried to cast early votes at Sierra Vista High School on Saturday afternoon, but left for Chinatown Plaza. They ended up waiting about two hours to vote in Chinatown, where dozens of people filled a plaza.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., shook hands and spoke with those waiting in line to vote.

“The turnout level shows Democrats are enthusiastic, which I find very encouraging,” she said. “But it also kind of challenges our caucus system so we’ve got to be sure we do it right.”

Early voting continues through Tuesday at various sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit, Blake Apgar and Marvin Clemons contributed to this story.