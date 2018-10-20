Thousands turn out in Clark County as early voting begins in Nevada

Saturday marked the first day of Nevada’s two-week early voting period, and as of 11 a.m., nearly 8,000 voters had cast ballots in Clark County. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Early voting at the Galleria Mall in Henderson. Natalie Bruzda/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

The people standing in lines to cast their ballots early on Saturday morning throughout the Las Vegas Valley represented a mix of political views, voting history and concerns about myriad issues at the state and national levels.

For 21-year-old Courtney Cutler, ballot question No. 2 spurred her to vote for the first time.

“Taking the taxes off of feminine products definitely is important to me,” she said.

Clarice Watkins welcomes voters into the Downtown Summerlin early voting site, which she said has been very busy Saturday. #earlyvote pic.twitter.com/IHa6Sk4uJY — Marian Green (@mgreen0708) October 20, 2018

Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, called it an “outstanding turnout.”

“It’s been a pretty darn good day,” he said.

Gloria said issues always arise on the first day, but nothing has prevented people from voting. The power went out briefly around 11:15 a.m. at Galleria Mall in Henderson, but Gloria said the backup power supply ensured that no ballots were jeopardized.

Taylor Chervo, 19, who entered the line at Albertsons on College Drive and Horizon Drive at 9:15 a.m., said it’s important to vote so that his voice is heard.

He said he’s voting for Democrats up and down the ticket, and said he’s especially passionate about voting Republican Sen. Dean Heller out of office.

At my first early voting location in Henderson. I just spoke to a mother and son, Yvette & Taylor Chervo of Henderson, who have been waiting in line for about 15 minutes so far. pic.twitter.com/hcLaJTZGxd — Natalie Bruzda (@NatalieBruzda) October 20, 2018

“I’m against the administration and I feel that Dean Heller puts party over country,” Chervo said.

At the other end of the line, 67-year-old Ray Deadrick said was going to vote for “anybody that creates jobs,” and believes the Republican candidates have done that.

“Job creation for the young people is No. 1,” he said, adding that border security is his No. 2 concern. “I’m tired of no work in this country for our young people. They graduate from college and get a job at McDonald’s.”

Ray Mollinado, 70, has supported the Republican party in the past as a registered Republican, but said that he’s voting for Democrats and women this time around.

“The Republican party that I believe in is gone,” he said. “It’s gotten too evil. This president, he’s an embarrassment. He’s a total embarrassment. Every time he talks, he lies.”

Katherine Powell, 52, of Las Vegas is voting early today. Among her priorities today: question 3 and putting more women in office pic.twitter.com/mIAJP44YbN — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) October 20, 2018

At Galleria Mall, shortly after the lines began forming, Judie Goffstein said that immigration is the most important issue to her.

“We need to remain a country that has an identity,” she said, adding that she wants to see people from other countries come to the United States, but in the way that “they’re supposed to.”

Linda Walker, who also came to Galleria Mall, has voted with the Republican party in the past, but planned to use her voice to “re-balance the government.”

“It’s so tipped towards the right … we need to try and get the House and Senate back to moderation, so we can have some actual, balanced governing,” Walker said.

She decided to vote early because she knows where she stands on the issues.

“So why wait? Just come in and get it done,” she said.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.