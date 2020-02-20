Throng of supporters gather for Trump rally in Las Vegas — BLOG

People began gathering outside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall on Thursday, 24 hours before President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally.

Trump supporters camp begin to gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center where President Trump will hold a rally on Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A look at supporters in line early Friday morning for Trump's Las Vegas rally, which was scheduled for noon. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lynn Caplan, left, and Nancy Curtin, both of Las Vegas, camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will hold a rally on Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lynn Caplan, of Las Vegas, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal as she camps outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will hold a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nancy Curtin, of Las Vegas, camps outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will hold a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A long line of people wait Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, to gain entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center for a noon President Donald J. Trump rally. The line began forming Thursday morning, more than 24 hours before the start. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doors opened at 7:52 a.m. First in line was U.S. Army veteran Dean Poirier, who came from California to show his support for the president. Poirier stood in line in very chilly overnight temperatures starting Thursday at 3:15 a.m. He is a disabled veteran who said Trump has helped improve medical services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“President Trump has put things in place where I’m now getting fixed for things that for more than a dozen years have been getting dragged on with the VA and now I’m actually getting fixed,” he said.

— Glenn Puit, 8:08 a.m.

Chanting crowd

With chants of “USA!” And “four more years!” echoing in the background, Trump supporters continued to stream into the convention center at a steady pace.

One woman in line was Megan Heaps of St. George, Utah. She attended a Trump rally in Phoenix Wednesday, then drove to Las Vegas and spent Thursday night sleeping in front of the convention center.

“I was so tired from the last rally that I slept like a rock,” she said. “I wouldn’t do this for a rock star but this is something we will never see again in our lifetime. We’ve made so many friends with everybody. A MAGA family.”

— Glenn Puit, 8:16 a.m.

Fans line up early

About 15 people were gathered outside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall at noon Thursday, 24 hours before President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally.

The group said they wanted to get out to show support for Trump, to get to the front of the Keep America Great rally and to enjoy the community-centered tailgating aspect of camping out.

Lynn Caplan, a Las Vegas resident, said she loves Trump because he’s “a true patriot.” She said she hopes to see him re-elected, chanting “Four more years!”

“I’d crawl through a minefield to vote for that man, because fake news is fake and we’ve had enough,” Caplan said. “Communism is not going to take over America.”

Cathy Sampson drove six hours from Crescent Valley, and she’s not even staying for the Friday rally. She said she’s just here because she saw a good opportunity to sell her shirts.

There are two shirts: one that says “WE THE PEOPLE Have Had ENOUGH,” and another that calls for a nationwide boycott against “All Fake News Medias For Blatantly Undermining Our President,” claiming there were “Too many to put on this T-shirt which is Appalling!!!”

Sampson said the first shirt was inspired by Victor Davis Hanson, a military historian who said on Fox News that the nation’s politics wouldn’t change until Americans stood up to say “We the people have had enough.” (Sampson was requesting a $10 donation for the T-shirts.)

Keith Edwards drove to Las Vegas from San Diego with his parents to attend the Trump rally. He said that his main concern is love and unity in the nation, and he thinks Trump is the best man to lead that charge.

He said that Democrats have long been known to stand up and fight for what they believe in, but that Trump is the first Republican leader he’s seen push back.

“I think that’s a lot of what the people like is the pushback,” Edwards said. “Not so much the violence or the anger, but the pushback.”

He said he’s glad Trump is in office because he thinks his presidency has broken the ice that could have led to another American civil war. He credited Trump with getting more people into politics, on both sides of the aisle.

Edwards hopes to see people come together this election season and make their voices heard and reach bipartisan solutions.

“It’s been bad on all sides, it’s been good on all sides, but everybody gets to vote to make their voice heard and that’s how we make decisions,” Edwards said. “My goal is to bring that together.”

— Alexis Egeland, 12:30 p.m. Thursday

Security measures for Trump rally

Metropolitan Police Department officers will be staffing the Keep America Great rally on Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano declined to say how many officers would be at the event due to security concerns.

Metro also will be assisting with security detail for any other visits Trump makes while in the valley, although Zambrano said that is mostly handled by the Secret Service. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County School District police departments also said they would be assisting Metro while Trump is in town.

— Katelyn Newberg, 3:40 p.m. Thursday

When does the rally start?

President Trump’s Keep America Great rally begins at noon Friday in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

A queuing line will be set up Thursday afternoon in the plaza area in front of the North Hall entrance, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority official. The line will continue south as crowds grow.

The Convention Center building will close to the public at 8 p.m. Thursday. Porta-potties will be available outside. Some food trucks may be available as well.

What can I bring to the rally?

While waiting in line, there are no restrictions on what people may have with them, the LVCVA official said.

Be sure to being water while you are waiting.

These are the items that will not be allowed inside the venue: Homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks or large bags. Small bags will be allowed inside.

Where can I park?

Rally attendees may park in Silver Lot 3 or the Bronze and Platinum lots for the standard $10 parking fee. That allows attendees to come and go from the convention center.

Silver Lot 3 is at Desert Inn and Paradise roads. The Platinum lots are on Swenson Street just south of Desert Inn Road. The Bronze lots are on Sierra Vista Drive, between Paradise and Swenson.

Silver Lots 1 and 2 will not be available for public parking.