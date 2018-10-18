Ticket information for Obama, Biden events in Las Vegas

The Nevada State Democratic Party provided details about the upcoming rallies with former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Barack Obama, right, honors Vice President Joe Biden, left, during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Obama surprised Biden and presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden’s event is from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Culinary Workers Union Local 226, 1630 S. Commerce St.

He will be joined by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Rosen, Sisolak, candidates for statewide and congressional races, as well as members of the Latino Victory Fund and Culinary Local 226.

To RSVP, go to votenvdems.com/risenvote-rally.

Obama’s event, meant to encourage turnout during early voting, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. Tickets are required, but free. For a list of sites where tickets are available, visit votenvdems.com/obama.