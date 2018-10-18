Ticket information for Obama, Biden events in Las Vegas

The Nevada State Democratic Party provided details about the upcoming rallies with former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden’s event is from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Culinary Workers Union Local 226, 1630 S. Commerce St.
He will be joined by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Rosen, Sisolak, candidates for statewide and congressional races, as well as members of the Latino Victory Fund and Culinary Local 226.
To RSVP, go to votenvdems.com/risenvote-rally.
Obama’s event, meant to encourage turnout during early voting, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. Tickets are required, but free. For a list of sites where tickets are available, visit votenvdems.com/obama.