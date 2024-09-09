Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff to make campaign stops in Nevada this week

Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will stump for the Harris-Walz campaign in Nevada before and after the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to visit Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of the Harris-Walz campaign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will visit Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday during a campaign swing through Sun Belt states. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Vice Presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make campaign stops in Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the presidential debate, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will stump for the campaign in Nevada after the debate on Tuesday.

Walz will touch down in Las Vegas on Monday evening and deliver remarks at a campaign stop Tuesday morning. His visit is part of a tour of the Sun Belt states and marks his first solo travel to those states since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, according to the campaign.

He is expected to highlight how Harris is charting what it calls a “New Way Forward” and will draw contrast with former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“This election is about two very different visions for our country,” said Michael Tyler, campaign communications director, in a statement. “With early voting about to begin and less than 60 days until Election Day, our campaign will take the vice president’s message directly to the voters wherever they are – on the airwaves, on the doors, and online. With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field.”

Halee Dobbins, the Nevada state communications director for the RNC, called Walz a radical leftist governor in a statement regarding his visit. She repeated GOP criticisms of his record, including stocking school bathrooms with period products, and for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In stark contrast, President Donald J. Trump will fight to restore safety, security, and prosperity to every corner of the nation,” Dobbins said in the statement. “While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz cater to the Radical Left, President Trump remains committed to putting America first and protecting American values.”

As part of the campaign’s “New Way Forward Tour” that includes visits to battleground states, Emhoff also will visit the Silver State between Thursday and Sunday.

Emhoff is expected to contrast the Harris-Walz campaign with that of the Trump-Vance campaign, according to the Harris-Walz campaign. He will also make campaign stops in Arizona and Florida, while Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will visit Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine, according to the campaign.

The Trump-Vance campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

