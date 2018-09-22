Time running out to get tickets for Michelle Obama’s Las Vegas event

Time is running out to get tickets for Michelle Obama’s voter registration rally in Las Vegas.
The event, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, is free, but tickets are required and must be picked up in person. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.
The former first lady’s stop in Las Vegas is part of a week-long national tour from the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote. The celebrity-filled tour that includes basketball star Chris Paul and country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, begins Saturday in Houston and ends Sept. 28 in Miami.
Doors open at 3 p.m. for the Las Vegas rally, at Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Dr.
