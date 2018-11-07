Titus, Amodei appear headed to re-election in Nevada

Reps. Dina Titus, a Democrat, and Mark Amodei, a Republican, were cruising comfortably toward re-election Tuesday after early vote totals showed them outpacing challengers.

Dina Titus, Democratic candidate for the1st Congressional District, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Nevada Sen. Mark Amodei, R-Carson City, speaks, Wednesday, May 2, 2007, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the Legislature in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Nevada Appeal, Cathleen Allison)

Reps. Dina Titus, a Democrat, and Mark Amodei, a Republican, were cruising comfortably toward re-election Tuesday after early vote totals showed them outpacing challengers.

Titus, seeking a fifth term, is challenged by Republican Joyce Bentley in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Las Vegas and the Strip.

A former UNLV professor, Titus grabbed an early lead over Bentley, a former Realtor and small business owner, 65.4 percent to 31.6 percent.

Amodei also is seeking a fifth term representing Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District and held an early lead over Democrat Clint Coble, a former state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency under President Barack Obama.

Amodei was leading Coble, 55 percent to 45 percent, after early returns were counted.

Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the northern half of the state and cities of Reno, Carson City and Elko, is a Republican stronghold, although the region has seen growth in Democratic voters with California migration.

Amodei is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which pulls the purse strings for all federal spending.

Titus is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which has oversight over aviations and road and bridge construction. A House takeover by Democrats would make Titus the most likely member to become chairwoman of the Transportation subcommittee on buildings.

Bentley launched a challenge to Titus using President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again.”

Titus also drew opponents in the Democratic-drawn district from Daniel Garcia, an Independent American Party member, and Robert Van Strawder, a Libertarian.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.