Titus announces launch of Wild Horse Caucus

Rep. Dina Titus announced Thursday the launch of a caucus to encourage federal policies for more humane treatment of wild horses.

Wild horses meander though the desert landscape near Cold Creek on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rep. Dina Titus announced Thursday the launch of the Congressional Wild Horse Caucus to encourage federal policies for more humane treatment of wild horses and burros, many of which live in Nevada.

“Nevada is home to more than 30,000 wild horses and burros — more than half of all the wild horses and burros in the United States,” Titus said in a statement. “These icons of the American West deserve to be treated humanely, and the bipartisan Wild Horse Caucus can lay the groundwork for better management of these herds by the Bureau of Land Management.”

Titus, the Democratic representative for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District since 2013, has long advocated for animal welfare and wild horses, introducing legislation to end the Bureau of Land Management helicopter roundups of the horses and to propose using fertility control.

She hopes the caucus will raise awareness in Washington D.C. about better ways to manage wild horses, she said in a statement.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., and Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., joined Titus as co-chairs of the caucus.

