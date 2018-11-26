Titus, Buckley, Schieve to lead Sisolak’s transition to Nevada governor

The three women effectively represent past, present and future state Democratic leaders.

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak fleshed out the leadership of his transition team Monday, naming U.S. Rep. Dina Titus as chair and two others as co-chairs: former Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

“Dina, Barbara, and Hillary are incredible public servants who have always put Nevada’s families first,” Sisolak said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Titus was re-elected to the House this month, winning her fourth term representing the state’s 1st Congressional District. She earlier served one term represent the 3rd District and prior to that served 20 years in the state Senate.

Buckley was the first woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly. She represented Assembly District 8 in Las Vegas for eight terms, the last two as speaker, leaving in 2011 due to term limits. She is currently executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and of Clark County Legal Services.

Schieve was elected to her second four-year term as Reno mayor this month and earlier served on the Reno City Council. In 2017 she was featured in a Politico profile of America’s “11 most interesting mayors.”

Sisolak earlier named Michelle White, a veteran Democratic political strategist, to serve as transition team’s executive director. The current Clark County commission chairman will preside over two more commission meetings before he is sworn in as governor on Jan. 7. He has not yet announced any administration appointments.

