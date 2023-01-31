42°F
Nevada

Titus introduces bill to ban high-capacity magazines

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 5:11 pm
 
Rep. Dina Titus speaks at East Las Vegas Community Center to rally Democrats to vote, on Friday ...
Rep. Dina Titus speaks at East Las Vegas Community Center to rally Democrats to vote, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., co-introduced legislation Monday that would ban high-capacity magazines.

The Keep Americans Safe Act, which she introduced alongside Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and Brad Schneider, D-Ill., would ban the importation, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds, according to a statement from Titus’ office.

“By keeping high-capacity magazines out of our neighborhoods, the Keep Americans Safe Act would protect the families, law enforcement, and community members across District One who know all too well the dangers of gun violence,” Titus said in the statement. “Nevadans and all Americans deserve to be free from the scourge of mass shootings plaguing our country. I pledge to continue working with my colleagues in Congress to pass commonsense legislation that will keep them safe.”

The bill would provide limited exceptions for devices people owned before the legislation is passed, and it also includes limited exceptions for certain current and former law enforcement, the statement says. It also would authorize a buyback program through federal justice funding and authorize the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to seize and destroy illegally possessed weapons with high-capacity magazines.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

THE LATEST
(Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gets $55M for high-speed internet
By / RJ

Nevada will receive $55.2 million for broadband infrastructure from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the White House announced Thursday.

