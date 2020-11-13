62°F
Today is the last day for unofficial vote counts in Clark County

The Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2020 - 9:22 am
 
County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election depar ...
County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election department on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial voting results Friday.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office reported Friday morning that President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump, 674,517 votes to 639,064 votes — 50.18 percent to 47.55 percent.

Gloria said some 60,000 provisional ballots were to be tallied on Thursday, the final day to count votes.

A small number of ballots still required ID or curing, which is when the county contacts a voter whose mail ballot envelope has a missing or illegible signature. Thursday was the deadline for 1,585 such ballots to be fixed.

Gloria will have a wrap-up news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

