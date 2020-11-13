Today is the last day for unofficial vote counts in Clark County

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial results Friday morning.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election department on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will have the last release of unofficial voting results Friday.

The Nevada secretary of state’s office reported Friday morning that President-elect Joe Biden still leads President Donald Trump, 674,517 votes to 639,064 votes — 50.18 percent to 47.55 percent.

Gloria said some 60,000 provisional ballots were to be tallied on Thursday, the final day to count votes.

A small number of ballots still required ID or curing, which is when the county contacts a voter whose mail ballot envelope has a missing or illegible signature. Thursday was the deadline for 1,585 such ballots to be fixed.

Gloria will have a wrap-up news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

