Trade unions call for Nevada film studio bill in special session, others urge against

Union members listen in as speakers educate them during a Nevada Jobs Now! town hall in favor of a Summerlin Studios project at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David O’Reilly, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, talks about the commitment from his company as Nevada Jobs Now! holds a town hall in favor of a Summerlin Studios project at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lobbying efforts to draw Hollywood studios to Summerlin were in full force on Wednesday, with trade unions drawing hundreds of supporters to a town hall while opponents urged the governor against the attempt.

Union members from building and trade groups across Southern Nevada gathered in the Las Vegas Ballpark, seated in about four sections in front of the Aviators’ dugout. The event was part of a push by their political action committee, Nevada Jobs Now, to put a film tax credit program expansion bill on the agenda for a special legislative session expected later this year.

“The elected officials need to hear from you, because otherwise they think I’m just a union crybaby up here crying for jobs,” Vince Saavedra, executive secretary-treasurer of the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions, said to the crowd of members in matching, bright colored union shirts. “It’s important for them to see your faces, but it’s more important for them to hear from you guys.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo said on Oct. 6 that he planned to call state lawmakers back to Carson City to address “unfinished” business from the end of the regular session. That could include a proposal to build a Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery and Howard Hughes Corp.-backed studio campus through film tax credits.

That bill was short of the support it needed to pass during the session that ended in June. It passed out of the Assembly in a tight 22-20 vote but did not come up in the Senate before adjournment.

More than a dozen lawmakers were also seen in attendance.

Assemblymember Daniele Monroe-Moreno, one of the bill’s sponsors, said she was glad the union leaders called the event.

“We kind of need butts in beds in our state,” the North Las Vegas Democrat said. “We see what happens when our one economy, the hospitality industry, is impacted. We have a lot of people who work in the industry that travel out of state. They can stay at home, work at home, recycle their dollars here at home.”

Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, voiced her support for the union-backed effort.

“Honestly, that is why I am excited about this particular bill,” she told the crowd. “I know that there are jobs associated with this. And I am no stranger to being asked to come and talk about investing state dollars and making sure that we are employing Nevadans, that we are creating good-paying jobs, and that things are being built with union labor.”

Opponents decry special session push

Hours earlier, a coalition of progressive action groups, education associations and the state employees’ union delivered a letter to Lombardo urging him against the inclusion of a film tax credit program expansion bill on the special session agenda.

They pointed to a state-commissioned report from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development published in May. That study reviewed the two bills during the regular session that proposed a significant expansion of the state’s film tax credit program. It concluded that state and local governments would get back 52 cents for every $1 in tax credits spent. The state would receive $0.23, according to the report.

“Nevada is staring down serious financial uncertainty,” the coalition wrote. “Every dollar we lock into a corporate handout is a dollar we can’t put toward our rainy-day readiness, public education, healthcare, wildfire mitigation, housing, and the basic services Nevadans rely on when times get tight.”

The group argues that fiscal return on investment must be the basis of the state’s choice, not economic impact that can be different based on how the report is calculated.

AFSCME Local 4041 member Blaine Harper, a staff research associate at the University of Nevada, Reno, said a potential film bill would favor “an unreliable industry over public services and our communities.”

“When the state must make tough budget decisions, state workers are always the ones who are asked to make sacrifices first,” Harper said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “Over the years, we’ve been asked to take furloughs, forgo cost-of-living increases and take on extra work while jobs are held vacant.”

No date has been announced for the special session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.