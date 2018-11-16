Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson, Elvis, 5 others

President Donald Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Las Vegas physician and philanthropist Miriam Adelson, retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and two NFL Hall of Famers, Roger Staubach and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan C. Page, on Friday.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Las Vegas physician and philanthropist Miriam Adelson, retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and two NFL Hall of Famers, Roger Staubach and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan C. Page on Friday.

Trump also issued the award, the nation’s highest honor for civilians, posthumously to music legend Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Adelson was recognized for her work as a philanthropist and humanitarian, and as a doctor specializing in the treatment of narcotic addiction, according to the White House. As a leader in the American Jewish community, she and her husband, Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson, also have supported Birthright Israel, Holocaust memorial organizations, Jewish schools and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

The Adelsons also own the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Israel Hayom newspapers.

In announcing her selection, the White House said Adelson “has practiced internal and emergency medicine, studied and specialized in the disease of narcotic addiction, and founded two research centers committed to fighting substance abuse.”

“I am deeply humbled and moved by this exceptional honor,” Miriam Adelson said in a statement released Saturday, when the White House announced the honorees.

“Liberty is at the heart of my decades of work against substance abuse. Drug dependency is enslavement, for the user and his or her family and society, and treatment an emancipation.

“Together, my husband, Sheldon, and I have dedicated our lives to freedom: to a free market that benefits the greater good and to philanthropic endeavors that succor those suffering from poverty and disease.”

Miriam Adelson, who was born in Haifa, Israel, worked as an internist and emergency room physician at Tel Aviv Sackler’s School of Medicine. She studied chemical dependency and drug addiction as an exchange student at Rockefeller University, where she met Sheldon Adelson. They married in 1991.

The couple opened their first drug abuse clinic in Tel Aviv in 1993. Miriam Adelson helped develop a methadone program for teen addicts and has co-authored numerous research papers on methadone treatment.

In 2000, the Adelsons opened the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment and Research in Las Vegas to help treat painkiller and opioid addiction. She still shows up for work at the Las Vegas clinic.

The Center for Responsive Politics lists the Adelsons as the nation’s largest donors to independent expenditure organizations, directing more than $113 million to Republican candidates in the 2018 election cycle. The couple also donated $5 million to Trump’s inauguration committee.

The Adelsons’ political contributions triggered criticism that the donations influenced Trump’s decision to bestow the accolade on Dr. Adelson.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote that Miriam Adelson’s “service to the nation basically consists of giving Trump campaign contributions.”

However, the Washington Free Beacon noted that the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Medical Research Foundation funded more than $110 million in grants from 2011 to 2015.

“The complaints against a medal for Dr. Adelson are ridiculous” in light of her work on addictive diseases, Elliott Abrams, who served as an assistant Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan, told the Free Beacon.

