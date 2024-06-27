Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in Nevada, two polls show

Two recent polls show former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in a statistical dead heat in Nevada.

Latino voters could decide 2024 election. What issues matter to them?

‘The future is electric’: EVs to create thousands of jobs in Nevada

Voter ID, abortion access initiatives pass major hurdle to appear on Nevada ballot

Former Nevada lawmaker faces DUI charge after ‘vehicle pursuit,’ police say

President Joe Biden, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A poll of likely Nevada voters shows a statistical dead heat between former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The AARP-commissioned poll released this week shows Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 45 percent in a head-to-head match, a difference within the poll’s statistical margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Biden fared worse when those surveyed were given the option of third party candidates, with Trump leading Biden 44 percent to 37 percent, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving 10 percent, again with a four point margin of error.

The poll, which was conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research, surveyed 600 likely voters, as well as 488 likely voters aged 50 years or older and 280 Hispanic likely voters 50 years or older.

The survey was conducted between June 12-18.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the poll shows Sen. Jacky Rosen leading with 47 percent and Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown polling at 42 percent.

The poll shows similar results to an Emerson College Poll released last week, which showed Trump and Biden in a statistical dead heat.

That poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters between June 13-18, showed Trump polling at 46 percent and Biden polling at 43 percent, with a three point margin of error.

The Emerson poll also asked undecided voters – approximately 12 percent of those polled – which candidate they are currently leaning toward. Of those, 35 percent said they leaned toward Trump, while nearly 65 percent said they leaned toward Biden.

Combining undecided voters’ preferences with decided voters’ shows Biden very slightly ahead, polling at 50.3 percent, with Trump at 49.7 percent.

The poll also showed a much larger gap between Rosen and Brown, which showed Rosen polling at 50 percent. Brown was polling at 38 percent, with a three point margin of error.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.