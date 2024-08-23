Trump brings ‘no tax on tips’ message to Las Vegas eatery — WATCH LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is pitching his “no tax on tips” campaign proposal this afternoon at a Las Vegas restaurant.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks along the southern border with Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Trump’s remarks from the south valley Il Toro E La Capra eatery were scheduled to begin at noon.

The event will be the first time the Republican presidential nominee will visit the city following his assassination attempt, and in the immediate aftermath of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and under three months before voters take to the polls.

“President Trump and Senator (JD) Vance will fight to reverse the financial pressures placed on American workers, starting with NO TAX ON TIPS!” his campaign wrote about the appearance. “It’s time for the government to keep their hands out of the pockets of those struggling the most.”

It was in Las Vegas in June where Trump unveiled his plan to nix federal taxes on tips, which would affect many in the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

A couple of congressional bills were introduced shortly thereafter. Nev. Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed the proposal, and Democratic Sens. Catherine Masto and Jacky Rosen, signed onto the senate bill.

Vice President Kamala Harris followed suit, announcing in her Las Vegas rally earlier this month that she, too, supports eliminating taxes on tips, and an increase to the minimum wage.

Culinary Local 226, which represents about 60,000 Nevada hospitality workers, initially called Trump’s proposal a “wild campaign promise,” but later called on lawmakers to support the proposed legislation.

Tipped employees across the U.S. earn as little as $2.13 an hour, according to the union, which noted that Nevada is one of seven states that bans sub-minimum wages for such workers.

“The Culinary Union calls Nevada elected officials to support the federal ban of sub-minimum wages and taxes on tips,” Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge wrote last month.

The restaurant Trump is speaking from fuses Italian and Mexican food. The name of the eatery translates to “The bull and the goat.”

Its owner could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump’s appearance wasn’t listed as a public event. He is set to speak at an Arizona rally later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

