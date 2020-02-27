Trump campaign ad to air in Las Vegas, touts economy

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has made a six-figure ad buy in Las Vegas, using clips from a recent rally to tout economic gains under the president’s administration.

President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will begin airing a new local TV advertisement Friday featuring footage captured from his Feb. 21 Las Vegas rally.

The 90-second ad will air on broadcast television in the Las Vegas media market and represents a six-figure purchase, according to campaign officials.

The ad features interviews with several of the rally’s attendees and clips from the president’s speech. It touts Trump’s efforts on the economy and how economic gains under the president have boosted diverse communities.

“Thanks to the more than 125,000 new jobs in Nevada, historically low unemployment rates, higher wages and lower taxes, the state’s economy is booming and Nevadans are ready to deliver a win for President Trump in November,” said spokesman Ken Farnaso.

Trump appeared in Las Vegas last week as six Democratic hopefuls vigorously campaigned ahead of the Nevada State Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses, which were held on Saturday.

