Trump campaign appeals election case to Nevada Supreme Court

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has taken its contest of Nevada’s 2020 presidential election results to the state Supreme Court, filing an appeal after a Carson City District Court judge rejected the claims last week.

Campaign attorneys representing Trump’s proposed slate of presidential electors filed a notice of appeal in the District Court shortly after Judge James Russell denied their request to essentially overturn the state’s presidential result. The Nevada Supreme Court added the appeal to its docket on Monday.

The electors for President-elect Joe Biden, who were confirmed as Nevada’s representatives in the Electoral College on Nov. 24, are the named defendants. The Electoral College is scheduled to meet next week to formally select the next president.

Trump campaign’s does not appear to have filed any new documents in the case as of Monday afternoon. There was no hearing date set.

The Nevada Republican Party sent out a fundraising email for its “legal defense,” but did not respond to a Review-Journal inquiry on the appeal.