Trump campaign, GOP appeal ruling rejecting mail-in ballot challenge

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Nevada GOP appealed a district court judge’s ruling that rejected their challenge of mail-in ballot counting in Clark County.

A volunteer in flag attire assists a voter at a voting machine at the Doolittle Community Center voter center during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With people lined up to vote across Nevada and the country, President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Nevada Republican Party on Tuesday appealed a district court judge’s ruling that rejected their challenge of mail-in ballot counting in heavily Democratic Clark County, the state’s most populous county.

The appeal to the state Supreme Court repeats the claims that Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson summarily rejected in his ruling, released Monday. It seeks a stay and an expedited appeal, arguing that the respondents, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, in their capacities as elections officials, will “suffer no harm from a brief stay.”

In a press release, state GOP chairman Michael McDonald cited press reports alleging voting and balloting irregularities unrelated to the lawsuit’s claims and said the party and the Trump campaign were pursuing the appeal out of concern for ”a free and fair election.”

The Trump campaign and state party sought to force Clark County to change how it counts and verifies mail ballots to permit greater scrutiny of the process through all its stages. They claimed the county’s process created a risk of voter fraud that effectively diluted votes from their side.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys argued the county’s signature-verification process for mail-in ballots was deficient and that observers could not view or challenge the work of election workers. They sought a court order stopping the county from using a ballot sorting machine that verifies the signatures.

The case included a daylong hearing last week. Wilson found no basis for the plaintiff’s claims, ruling there was no evidence of faulty procedure, inaccurate counting or wrongdoing by election workers.

