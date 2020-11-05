61°F
Nevada

Trump campaign plans Thursday morning announcement in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 6:45 am
 

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden was one state away — Nevada, where he enjoyed a slim lead — from claiming 270 electoral college votes ahead of the state’s release of Nevada’s vote count at 9 a.m.

Even before the release, the Trump campaign said it would make an announcement at the Clark County Election Department at 8:30 a.m. Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald said that the announcement would concern a lawsuit.

Having called Arizona for Biden, the Associated Press computed that Biden had 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump had 214 electoral votes early Thursday.

Trump has maintained that he would win Nevada in November, even though Hillary Clinton won the state by 2.4 percent of the vote in 2016.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh sharply disputed AP’s and Fox News’ decision “as a hasty call” to put Arizona in Biden’s column as he predicted that Trump would prevail in the Grand Canyon State as more ballots are counted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391.

