Trump campaign, RNC, Nevada GOP challenge state law on mail ballots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 12:51 pm
 

The Republican National Committee, the Donald Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that accepts mail ballots up to four days after an election.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges the Nevada law violates federal law and undermines election integrity.

“Ballots received days after Election Day should not be counted — the RNC and our partners are suing to secure an honest election, support Nevada voters, and oppose unlawful schemes,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley in a statement on Friday.

Named in the lawsuit are the county clerks and registrars of voters in Clark and Washoe counties, as well as Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar.

Nevada law allows for mail ballots to be counted up to four days after an election as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

