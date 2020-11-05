Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada

The president’s re-election campaign on Thursday said it would ask a judge to order the state to stop counting irregular votes, including those of dead people.

The Trump campaign on Thursday said it will file a federal lawsuit asking for the state to stop counting “improper” mail-in votes.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in voters that are not proper voters,” Adam Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general and co-chair of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Nevada, said Thursday outside the Clark County Election Department vote center in North Las Vegas. “We have received reports of many irregularities across the valley.”

Laxalt said he believes non-residents have been allowed to vote and that votes have been cast under the names of deceased people.

Two Trump representatives spoke but refused to give their names as they claimed that illegal voting had unfolded. One was former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who declined to offer specifics when asked for evidence of the campaign’s claims. The other was Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday the lawsuit had not been filed.

The Republicans presented a voter, Las Vegas resident Jill Stokke, who said she was unable to cast her vote in person because someone had already voted under her name using a mail-in ballot.

In a press conference following the Trump campaign’s event, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said he handled Stokke’s case personally.

“I personally dealt with Ms. Stokke,” Gloria said. “She brought her claim to me, we reviewed the ballot and, in our opinion, it’s her signature. We also gave her an opportunity to provide a statement, if she wanted to object to that, if she wanted to challenge that. She refused to do so.”

Gloria said an investigator with the Nevada secretary of state’s office also reviewed the matter.

“They had no issue with the assistance we tried to give her,” Gloria said.

Gloria said he was not aware of any illegal votes being counted.

In response to the Republican news conference, Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II said Trump’s campaign has “no other recourse than scare tactics and baseless suits.”

“Republicans want to circumvent democracy because things aren’t going in their favor,” McCurdy said. “But the will of the people will not be ignored. ”

Settlement in prior lawsuit

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party agreed to a settlement with the state and Clark County on a previous lawsuit that similarly attempted to stop vote counting in the county.

That attempt was shut down in court, but the lawsuit was still technically active.

The campaign filed a motion with the State Supreme Court on Thursday that said Gloria had agreed to allow more observation of the county’s ballot duplication area in exchange for dismissal of the case. Ballot duplication occurs when a staff member finds something wrong with a voter’s physical ballot, which is then duplicated onto a blank ballot and counted.

Nevada’s role

Former Vice President Joe Biden is one state away — Nevada — from claiming the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidential election, according to results and projections maintained by The Associated Press.

Before Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske put a hold on vote count updates until Thursday morning, Biden led the Silver State by fewer than 8,000 votes after more than 1.1 million ballots were counted. As of Thursday morning, Trump trails Biden by about 11,400 votes in Nevada. Another round of vote tabulations is expected to be released Friday morning.

Trump has maintained that he would win Nevada in November, even though Hillary Clinton won the state by 2.4 percentage points in 2016.

Having called Arizona for Biden, AP computed that Biden had 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump had 214 electoral votes as of Thursday evening.

The Trump campaign, however, maintains that AP and Fox News wrongly called Arizona and its 11 electoral votes for Biden. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh sharply disputed the “hasty call” to put Arizona in Biden’s column, and he predicted that Trump would prevail in the Grand Canyon State as more ballots are counted. By Thursday night, Biden’s lead over Trump had shrunk to about 46,000 votes.

