Trump cites Harry Reid as support to end birthright citizenship

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during an interview at UNLV's William S. Boyd School of Law building in Las Vegas, Friday, March 16, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn., Oct. 4, 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tweets defending his support for ending birthright citizenship for the children of unauthorized immigrants — and he singled out former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid in two separate posts.

Trump posted a c-Span video of Reid addressing the Senate as he introduced his Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993, a bill to revoke birthright citizenship. “If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn’t enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again,” said Reid.

Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship! pic.twitter.com/ypiE1QWKag — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

“If you break our laws by entering this country without permission to give birth to a child,” Reid continued, “we reward that child with U.S. citizenship” and guarantee full access to government services.

In an interview with “Axios on HBO” released Tuesday, Trump said he plans to sign an executive order to end automatic citizenship for babies born in the United States to noncitizens and immigrants in the country illegally.

“Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Reid changed his position on birthright citizenship while still in the Senate. In 1999, Reid told the Review-Journal that his bill to end birthright citizenship through legislation is “way up high” on his “list of mistakes.”

“I didn’t understand the issue,” Reid added. “I’m embarrassed that I made such a proposal.”

So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018 ….Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders (which brings massive Crime) “stuff.” Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe. This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Trump also called out House Speaker Paul Ryan for criticizing Trump’s position when he told Kentucky radio station WVLK, “You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”

Trump said it was an issue Ryan “knows nothing about” — a clear end to a more toned-down presence on Twitter heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections.

