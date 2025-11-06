Trump endorses re-election bids from Lombardo, Amodei

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Gov. Joe Lombardo’s re-election bid, calling him, “SMART, STRONG, AND TOUGH.”

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo speaks to the crowd before former President Donald Trump arrives during a rally at the Lee's Family Forum on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trump presented his endorsement in a post on his media company, Truth Social.

“Joe Lombardo is the strong and very popular Governor of Nevada, a very special place to me in that we had a BIG Presidential Election Win just one year ago, November 5, 2024!” the president wrote.

Lombardo thanked his fellow Republican in a post on X.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your endorsement and for your leadership!” the governor wrote. “I look forward to continuing my work to advance our conservative agenda and keep Nevada red.”

Trump had already thrown his support behind Lombardo before the 2022 primary elections, when then then-Clark County sheriff was seeking to unseat Steve Sisolak, who was the Democratic governor.

“As the former Sheriff of Clark County, and brave U.S. Army Veteran, Joe strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Promote LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote Thursday.

Both the former president and sheriff went on to win their respective elections, helping paint Nevada red.

Added the Truth post: “As Governor, he is fighting tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Ensure NO TAX ON TIPS, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Provide Access to Affordable Health Care, Champion School Choice, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump’s endorsement followed as string of them this week, which included one for Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican in the Nevada congressional delegation.

“Congressman Mark Amodei is doing a fantastic job representing Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District!” Trump wrote Monday.

“Mark honorably served his Community and Nation as a Brave U.S. Army JAG Officer, Highly Respected State Legislator, and Chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, prior to becoming a distinguished U.S. Congressman” the president said.

Added the endorsement: “He is fighting tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Amodei shared the post on X with a thank you.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.