81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Trump files to run in Nevada’s GOP-run caucus

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus to be held early next year, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2023 - 2:17 pm
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candida ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, party Chairman Michael McDonald said he was “thrilled” about welcoming Trump to the party-run caucus.

“His strong America First policies resonate with voters in the Silver State and across the nation,” McDonald said in the statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Nevadans to connect with a candidate who has a proven track record of delivering results.”

The news comes less than a week after a second candidate filed to run in the state-run presidential primary, all but guaranteeing two presidential nomination processes for Republicans in February.

State law requires that a presidential primary be held if two or more candidates file to run for each party, but the Nevada Republican Party is holding a separate caucus two days after the primary.

The party has been criticized for creating voter confusion and pushing the caucus to favor Trump, but McDonald has denied those claims. The Republican leader said the party would work to educate voters.

In a statement, the former president said he was “honored” to officially file for the caucus and said he was looking forward to working with McDonald.

“Taking back the White House and defeating Crooked Joe Biden in the Silver State will send a strong signal that the America First movement grows more powerful everyday,” Trump said. “I look forward to working with the Nevada Republican Party and Chairman McDonald to ensure Nevada votes Republican in the general election.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
2
Trump files in state party-run caucus
Trump files in state party-run caucus
3
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
4
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
5
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Republican primary, caucus official: Second GOP candidate files for president in Nevada
Republican primary, caucus official: Second GOP candidate files for president in Nevada
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Two candidates file for state-run presidential primary so far
Two candidates file for state-run presidential primary so far
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’
EDITORIAL: NV GOP shows its cluelessness with plan to confuse its voters
EDITORIAL: NV GOP shows its cluelessness with plan to confuse its voters