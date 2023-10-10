Trump files to run in Nevada’s GOP-run caucus

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus to be held early next year, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus to be held early next year, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Donald Trump has formally filed to run in the presidential caucus, the Nevada Republican Party announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, party Chairman Michael McDonald said he was “thrilled” about welcoming Trump to the party-run caucus.

“His strong America First policies resonate with voters in the Silver State and across the nation,” McDonald said in the statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Nevadans to connect with a candidate who has a proven track record of delivering results.”

The news comes less than a week after a second candidate filed to run in the state-run presidential primary, all but guaranteeing two presidential nomination processes for Republicans in February.

State law requires that a presidential primary be held if two or more candidates file to run for each party, but the Nevada Republican Party is holding a separate caucus two days after the primary.

The party has been criticized for creating voter confusion and pushing the caucus to favor Trump, but McDonald has denied those claims. The Republican leader said the party would work to educate voters.

In a statement, the former president said he was “honored” to officially file for the caucus and said he was looking forward to working with McDonald.

“Taking back the White House and defeating Crooked Joe Biden in the Silver State will send a strong signal that the America First movement grows more powerful everyday,” Trump said. “I look forward to working with the Nevada Republican Party and Chairman McDonald to ensure Nevada votes Republican in the general election.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.