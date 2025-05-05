Trump has pardoned Michele Fiore. Authorities may still keep her from being a judge.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has indicated it may suspend her from her Pahrump justice of the peace position, despite the pardon.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline may continue to suspend Michele Fiore from her position as a Pahrump judge despite her presidential pardon, records show.

Fiore was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud charges by a federal jury in October, but President Donald Trump granted her a “full and unconditional pardon” last month, weeks before her sentencing date.

Federal prosecutors had successfully argued Fiore cheated donors who believed they were giving money to a statue that would honor a fallen Las Vegas police officer, Alyn Beck, when the funds were actually used to bankroll personal expenses like rent and plastic surgery.

Fiore was a Las Vegas councilwoman at the time of the fundraising campaign. She was serving as a justice of the peace in Pahrump when she was indicted.

The judicial discipline commission suspended Fiore with pay after her indictment, then took her salary away following the guilty verdict.

Fiore had hoped the pardon would lead to her speedy return to the bench.

“On Monday, I will walk back into my courtroom as the elected Justice of the Peace — not because man permitted it, but because God ordained it,” she wrote in a statement after Trump’s pardon.

But Fiore did not return to the bench the Monday after her pardon. Her suspension remains in place.

Instead of reinstating her as a justice of the peace, the commission filed a notice Friday, saying it intended to consider suspending Fiore with pay even if it found the prior suspension was no longer merited in light of the pardon.

If the panel decides there is not currently a basis for the past suspension, the commission said it will then “determine whether (Fiore) poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice” because of her criminal case. A hearing is set for Friday.

“We’re all surprised,” said Paola Armeni, an attorney representing Fiore, who didn’t know what the commission’s grounds for suspension would be.

“I just have concerns that they’re trying to find something else now,” she said.

The initial suspension was based on Fiore’s indictment, Armeni said, which stemmed from allegations about Fiore’s time as a councilwoman, not her actions as a judge. Fiore made her statement about returning to her job right after the pardon in an emotional moment, but understands there’s a process, according to her attorney.

The judicial discipline commission said it could not comment.

Fiore said in a text that she had “absolutely no clue” why the discipline body might be pursuing a new suspension.

“I want to be very clear: I have always, and will always, obey the rules, and show respect to the people who work in our courts,” she said in a statement. “That will never change. I have never stirred trouble from within — I believe in order, process, and fairness.”

According to Nye County spokesperson Arnold Knightly, the county commission’s agenda for a Tuesday meeting includes the appointment of a substitute justice of the peace to fill Fiore’s seat. Michael Foley has held her role in 30-day terms since January, he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.