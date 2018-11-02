Trump Jr. tells Nevada crowd that Tuesday’s election is about his dad

Donald Trump Jr. started a day of appearances stumping for Republican candidates in Nevada Friday at a rally in Carson City where he touted a fired-up U.S. economy, urged Republicans to get out and support the GOP, and reminded them his father is “on the ticket on Tuesday.”

“We need you all to get out and vote,” he told a crowd of several hundred after touting Friday’s latest jobs report, which saw 250,000 new jobs added, handily beating expectations. “The only way we lose this with everything that’s going on right now is because of apathy.”

The younger Trump was traveling with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who woke up an audience that had waited patiently for about an hour to see the two following a travel delay. Trump’s siblings, Ivanka and Eric, visited the state earlier this week, and his father has made five trips to Nevada during this election cycle.

“President Trump is actually on the ballot,” Guilfoyle told the crowd. “Because everything that President Trump has worked so hard to accomplish the left wants to undo.”

Trump Jr. carried on that theme as he urged the audience to get out and help support the state’s two Republican candidates, Adam Laxalt for governor and Sen. Dean Heller. The two candidates were present but were hardly mentioned as the president’s son essentially cast the race as a referendum on his father’s job as president.

“All of the winning, whether its economic or foreign policy,” Trump said. “It can all go away like that.”

Laxalt and Heller appeared before the Trump-Guilfoyle duo, with Laxalt pressing his argument that he would work to preserve the state’s character against encroachment from California.

“The entire future of this state is on the line with this election and with Sen. Dean Heller’s election,” he said. “Which direction are we going go? Are we going to turn into eastern California, or are we going to protect Nevada?”

Heller, who appeared before Trump and Guilfoyle and introduced them, acknowledged he and the president had not always seen eye to eye. Heller famously opposed Trump’s presidential bid but in the current campaign has embraced him and tied his fortunes to the president’s.

“President Trump and I had our moments,” he said. “You know what he said to me. ‘My kids like you. So I like you,’” Heller said. He and the president “ended up becoming fast friends. Why? Because of the successes that we were able to put together.”

