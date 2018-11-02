Trump Jr. tells Nevada crowds that Tuesday’s election is about his dad

Donald Trump Jr. ended a daylong tour of Nevada inside a dimly lit honky-tonk bar on Friday by hurling insults at Democrats and touting his father’s accomplishments since taking the White House.

“This isn’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party,” Trump told the crowd huddled on the dance floor of the Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. “They want to impeach Trump. They want to impeach Kavanaugh. They want to shut it all down. We can’t be complacent.”

Trump Jr. said Democrats have “lost their minds” and urged the crowd to help his father, President Donald Trump, by electing Republicans up and down the ballot.

“We need Nevada’s help,” Trump Jr. said. “My father can’t do it alone.”

Trump’s eldest son was traveling with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to stump for Nevada Republicans, including Sen. Dean Heller, Adam Laxalt, Cresent Hardy and Danny Tarkanian. Trump commended Tarkanian for having the courage to back his father from the start. Guilfoyle called the Tarkanians “amazing people.”

Earlier in the day, Trump Jr. stopped in Pahrump, Reno and Carson City. Trump’s siblings, Ivanka and Eric, visited the state this week, and his father has made five trips to Nevada during this election cycle.

In Carson City, Trump touted the latest jobs report, which saw 250,000 new jobs added, handily beating expectations.

“The only way we lose this with everything that’s going on right now is because of apathy,” he said.

Laxalt and Heller were at the Carson City rally, but were hardly mentioned as the president’s son essentially cast the race as a referendum on his father’s presidency.

During his Las Vegas stop, Trump Jr. said his father is the only president “who had the guts” to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He mocked the media reports that the move would result in conflict.

“And what happened?” Trump Jr. said. “Two people threw rocks for about 10 seconds and then it was over. Not quite nothing — but pretty damn close.”

At least 58 people were killed at the Gaza border during protests, according to Palestinian officials.

Tarkanian told the crowd that Democrats are fired up and they’re turning out in higher numbers for early voting.

“Tape their ankles, and let’s go after them,” Tarkanian said. “We’ve got to get tougher than the Democrats if we want to win these races.”

Laxalt pressed his argument that he would work to preserve the state’s character against encroachment from California.

“Which direction are we going go?” Laxalt told the crowd. “Are we going to turn into eastern California, or are we going to protect Nevada?”

Heller acknowledged he and the president had not always seen eye to eye. Heller famously opposed Trump’s presidential bid but in the current campaign has embraced him and tied his fortunes to the president’s.

“President Trump and I had our moments,” he said. “You know what he said to me. ‘My kids like you. So I like you,’” Heller said. He and the president “ended up becoming fast friends. Why? Because of the successes that we were able to put together.”

Staff writer Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.