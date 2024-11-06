49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Trump leads Nevada by more than 50,000 votes after polls close

This combination of file photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald T ...
This combination of file photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign rally, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)
More Stories
Chairwoman Amy Carvalho ran for re-election in District 12. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Carvalho leads in Nevada Board of Regents race
Clockwise from top left, Tricia Braxton, Tim Underwood, Danielle Ford and Rene Cantu. (Las Vega ...
Nevada releases initial results from State Board of Education election
The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lombardo’s veto power at play in legislative races
Poll workers help people cast their ballots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 5, ...
Nevada passes voter ID measure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2024 - 10:21 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2024 - 11:20 pm

Former President Donald Trump was leading in Nevada by just over 50,000 votes as of Tuesday night following the close of polls.

Trump received about 51.6 percent of votes and Harris received 46.9 percent.

In Clark County, the only county in which Harris is leading, the vice president received 50.2 percent of the vote, while Trump received 48.4 percent.

The presidential race was expected to be close in Nevada, a swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. Both candidates and their surrogates have made repeated trips the Silver State throughout the election cycle, with both Harris and Trump visiting Southern Nevada last week on Halloween.

Nevada has not elected a Republican for president since 2004 with George W. Bush, and only twice since 1912 has Nevada not picked the candidate who won the White House.

Polls showed Harris and Trump neck-and-neck leading up to the election. Though Republicans outperformed Democrats in early voting turnout, reflecting the change in Republican get-out-the-vote messaging, Democrats continued its streak of dominating voting by mail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Related:

-Nevada election results

-Full Nevada election coverage

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES