Trump leads Nevada by more than 50,000 votes after polls close

Former President Donald Trump was leading in Nevada by more than 50,000 votes as of Tuesday night.

This combination of file photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign rally, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)

Former President Donald Trump was leading in Nevada by just over 50,000 votes as of Tuesday night following the close of polls.

Trump received about 51.6 percent of votes and Harris received 46.9 percent.

In Clark County, the only county in which Harris is leading, the vice president received 50.2 percent of the vote, while Trump received 48.4 percent.

The presidential race was expected to be close in Nevada, a swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. Both candidates and their surrogates have made repeated trips the Silver State throughout the election cycle, with both Harris and Trump visiting Southern Nevada last week on Halloween.

Nevada has not elected a Republican for president since 2004 with George W. Bush, and only twice since 1912 has Nevada not picked the candidate who won the White House.

Polls showed Harris and Trump neck-and-neck leading up to the election. Though Republicans outperformed Democrats in early voting turnout, reflecting the change in Republican get-out-the-vote messaging, Democrats continued its streak of dominating voting by mail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

