Trump nominates Nevada judge for federal bench

WASHINGTON — Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti was nominated Wednesday by President Donald Trump to fill one of two U.S. district judge vacancies in the state.

Togliatti, who currently serves as a senior judge on the Nevada District Court, was one of several candidates recommended to the White House for nomination by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats.

The senators said in a joint statement that they welcome the nomination, which goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing and review.

“Over the course of her three decades of service in the Nevada legal community, Togliatti has ruled in some of the most difficult cases our state has seen, yet she maintains a reputation as a fair-minded and objective judge,” the senators said.

“We look forward to meeting with her and reviewing her full record,” the senators said.

Togliatti served as a mediator in federal litigation that stemmed from the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas.

If confirmed by the Senate, Togliatti would fill one of two vacancies on the federal bench in the state, including one considered a judicial emergency. The U.S. Judicial District of Nevada has seven seats.

U.S. Judge Robert Clive Jones took senior status on Feb. 1, 2016, a seat that has remained unfilled for more than three years.

Another vacancy was created when U.S. District Judge James Mahan took senior status in June.

Both Jones and Mahan were appointed by President George W. Bush.

Togliatti’s was one of four judicial nominations announced late Wednesday.

Togliatti served as chief judge on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court from 2011 to 2014. Before joining the district court, she served as Las Vegas Justice Court judge.

She is also a former deputy district attorney for Clark County.

Togliatti earned a bachelor’s degree from UNLV and a law degree from California Western School of Law.

Togliatti earned a bachelor's degree from UNLV and a law degree from California Western School of Law.