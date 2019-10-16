83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Trump nominates Nevada judge for federal bench

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2019 - 4:20 pm

WASHINGTON — Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti was nominated Wednesday by President Donald Trump to fill one of two U.S. district judge vacancies in the state.

Togliatti, who currently serves as a senior judge on the Nevada District Court, was one of several candidates recommended to the White House for nomination by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats.

The senators said in a joint statement that they welcome the nomination, which goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing and review.

“Over the course of her three decades of service in the Nevada legal community, Togliatti has ruled in some of the most difficult cases our state has seen, yet she maintains a reputation as a fair-minded and objective judge,” the senators said.

“We look forward to meeting with her and reviewing her full record,” the senators said.

Togliatti served as a mediator in federal litigation that stemmed from the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas.

If confirmed by the Senate, Togliatti would fill one of two vacancies on the federal bench in the state, including one considered a judicial emergency. The U.S. Judicial District of Nevada has seven seats.

U.S. Judge Robert Clive Jones took senior status on Feb. 1, 2016, a seat that has remained unfilled for more than three years.

Another vacancy was created when U.S. District Judge James Mahan took senior status in June.

Both Jones and Mahan were appointed by President George W. Bush.

Togliatti’s was one of four judicial nominations announced late Wednesday.

Togliatti served as chief judge on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court from 2011 to 2014. Before joining the district court, she served as Las Vegas Justice Court judge.

She is also a former deputy district attorney for Clark County.

Togliatti earned a bachelor’s degree from UNLV and a law degree from California Western School of Law.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-622-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST