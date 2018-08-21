Trump planning trip to Nevada to campaign for GOP candidates

President Donald Trump will be returning to Nevada within weeks to campaign in advance of the midterm elections, according to White House officials who spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump speaks during the keynote address at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

President Donald Trump will be returning to Nevada within weeks to campaign in advance of the midterm elections, according to White House officials who spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

A person familiar with the president’s thinking would not name the candidates for whom Trump will stump, but noted that Trump has campaigned for Sen. Dean Heller’s re-election effort, GOP gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt and congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian.

Tarkanian is running for the House seat held by Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running against Heller. The White House sees that seat as a “pickup opportunity,” even as Democrats are scrambling to win 23 seats and win control of the House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.