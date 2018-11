The Review-Journal’s Debra J. Saunders talks about President Donald Trump’s influence — and what’s at stake — on the midterm races for seats in Congress and the U.S. Senate.

Trump continues to actively campaign for Republican candidates, and incumbent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller faces, R-Nev., faces U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen in a race that is seen nationwide as pivotal to GOP control.

