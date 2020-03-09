Trump returns to Las Vegas this week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting Saturday.

President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — Air Force One will touch down at McCarran International Airport Thursday night, one day earlier than expected as President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting Saturday.

The White House has provided no information as to what Trump will be doing in Las Vegas Friday.

