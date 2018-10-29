Trump sons to campaign for Republicans in Las Vegas

Two of President Donald Trump’s five children will stop in Nevada this week to stump for Republican candidates as the days dwindle before the Nov. 6 election.

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, enters a rally for U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, left, at her campaign headquarters in New Hartford, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Heather Ainsworth/AP)

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a fundraiser for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala., Oct. 5, 2017. (Brynn Anderson/AP, File)

Eric Trump, Trump’s middle son, and his wife, Lara, will be in Las Vegas Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally for 4th Congressional District candidate Cresent Hardy. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Nevada GOP’s Summerlin office, 3200 Soaring Gulls Drive, Suite 102.

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will spend Friday touring the state to support the entire Republican ticket. Trump will begin his day at a 9:30 a.m. rally in Carson City, then go to Reno and Pahrump before ending the day with an evening rally in Las Vegas.

“Let’s show the Trump Family that Nevada is ready and excited to elect our Republican candidates,” an announcement from the Nevada Republican Party said.

Trump Jr. will be joined by TV personality and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as “other special guests,” according to a news release.

The Trumps will campaign for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, who received a campaign boost from the president’s two visits this election cycle, governor candidate Adam Laxalt and congressional candidates Hardy and Danny Tarkanian, who are running for two open House seats.

GOP candidates are running neck-and-neck with Democrats in a handful of deadlocked federal and statewide races. The Nevada races could determine if Democrats win control of both chambers of Congress and the governor’s mansion.

Eric Trump’s Monday rally supporting Hardy is sold out, but tickets are available for the Trump Jr. rallies on Friday. For tickets to the Carson City rally, which will feature Heller and Laxalt, click here. Tickets to the Reno rally are available here. For the Pahrump rally, featuring Laxalt and Hardy, click here. To attend Trump Jr’s Las Vegas rally supporting Tarkanian, click here.

