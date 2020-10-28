Trump speaks at rally on Nevada border

The president speaks at a rally Wednesday at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport — a venue in Arizona, outside the reach of Nevada’s pandemic gathering limits.

President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question during a press conference with Nevada business leaders at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump listens to statements by Nevada business leaders at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paul J. Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, left, flanked by other Nevada business leaders as they endorse President Donald Trump's candidacy for re-election at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question during a press conference with Nevada business leaders at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump departs following a press conference at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dan Kilgore, front, joins others lined up at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport to attend President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again victory rally on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020, in Bullhead, Ariz. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Keagan Smith, left, and Jadyn Hoekstra arrive at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport to attend President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again victory rally, on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020, in Bullhead, Ariz. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rylee Hoekstra, left, Keagan Smith and Jadyn Hoekstra arrive at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport to attend President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again victory rally on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020, in Bullhead, Ariz. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

President Donald Trump is holding a rally Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport — a venue across the border in Arizona that will allow Southern Nevadans to attend a Make America Great Again rally beyond Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing orders that cap Nevada public gatherings at 250 people.

Watch the rally here.

Tuesday, Trump held rallies in three states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska — before Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport so that he could overnight in Las Vegas.

While the White House does not release the location where the president stays at night, Trump usually stays at the eponymous Trump International Hotel Las Vegas when he is in town.

Dems make statement

Ahead of the rally, Nevada Rep. Dina Titus and Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego released the following joint statement:

“As Donald Trump tries to save his sinking campaign in Arizona and Nevada today, it’s clear that the stakes of this election have never been higher. Trump has openly called for the Affordable Care Act to be terminated, leaving health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans and Nevadans hanging in the balance. And by giving up on containing the pandemic, Trump is abandoning our small businesses and working families who desperately need economic relief and leadership in the White House. Arizona and Nevada families deserve leaders who will fight for them and help them build back better. The only way we will recover from Trump’s failed leadership is to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke briefly in las Vegas where he accepted endorsements from the Nevada Trucking Association and Associated Builders and Contractors. Watch below:

While Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Nevada by 2.4 percent in 2016, the president long has maintained that he can win Nevada in November.

Large indoor rally in Henderson

In September, after attempts to book a rally near McCarran International Airport, Trump spoke at a large indoor rally attended by thousands at Xtreme Manufacturing, owned by Trump ally Don Ahern. The city of Henderson fined the corporation $3,000 for violating a state order limiting public gatherings to 50 people at the time.

A Trump rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport the day before the Henderson event also drew a $5,000 fine for Douglas County for the same reason.

The campaign tried to stage an outdoor rally in the Las Vegas area earlier in October, but the campaign failed to find a suitable location. However, the campaign did manage to stage a rally at Carson City Airport on Oct. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391.