Trump suggests he would have rushed into Parkland school

Trump on Florida shooting: 'I'd run in there' even without gun AFP/Inform)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

National Governors Association Chair, Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada, speaks during the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with most state governors Monday in a wide-ranging discussion that focused largely on school safety and the president’s push to encourage specially trained teachers to carry concealed weapons.

Reacting to reports that one or more deputies lingered outside during a high-school shooting that left 17 dead, Trump condemned Parkland, Florida, deputies for “frankly disgusting” behavior. He also said he believes he would have charged into the room when a shooter with an AR-15 fired at students and teachers — even if he didn’t have a weapon.

During 22 uninterrupted minutes of opening remarks at the start of the meeting, Trump revealed that he had lunch with Wayne LaPierre and two other top National Rifle Association executives over the weekend.

“Half of you are so afraid of the NRA,” Trump said. “There’s nothing to be afraid of. And you know what, if they’re not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican who serves as chairman of the National Governors Association, responded positively to Trump’s remarks.

“I think I speak for all the governors of the United States of America that we are here to solve this problem once and for all,” Sandoval remarked. “You are right. We need to take action. The status quo is not acceptable.”

Sandoval recommended broadening the scope of FBI background checks at the state level, so that states like Nevada have to report more information on mental health problems.

While Gov. Rick Scott, R-Florida, also supported Trump’s emphasis on “hardening” schools, Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., pointedly disagreed.

Inslee noted that Trump has suggested training as many as 20 percent of teachers in armed response. “Whatever percentage it is, speaking as a grandfather, speaking as the governor of the state of Washington, I have listened to the people who would be affected by that,” Inslee told Trump.

Biology teachers, first-grade teachers who don’t want to be “pistol-packing” and law enforcement officials with concerns about training teachers all have voiced misgivings to him, Inslee said. He concluded, “I suggest we need a little less tweeting here, a little more listening, and let’s just take that off the table and move forward.”

Trump assured the governors that he would ban bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 people on Oct. 1, and he had written an executive order to that effect.

Trump did not discuss raising the age for purchase of a rifle from a federally licensed firearms dealer from 18 to 21. Neither did any of the governors. The NRA has opposed raising the age to 21.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, David Bossie, a long-term informal adviser to Trump, told the Review Journal, “I don’t believe the age is going to end up changing.”

