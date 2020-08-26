Trump supporters in Las Vegas praise policies on Day 2 of RNC

A small group of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign supporters gathered Tuesday at his campaign office in northwest Las Vegas to watch the second day of the Republican National Convention.

Michael "Little Mike" Armstrong Jr., left, and Rae-Ann Armstrong, center, clap after former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder was pardoned during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. The married couple, he the regional engagement coordinator for Black Voices for Trump and she a Metropolitan police officer, said they are friends with Ponder through the Hope for Prisoners program. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention as seen on screen from the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Trump supporters mingle before a watch party for the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Rev. Norma Urrabazo, of the International Church of Las Vegas, speaks at the Republican National Convention as seen from the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Former Nevada bank robber Jon Ponder, left, President Trump, center, and former FBI special agent Richard Beasley appear on screen at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Lorainne O'Dell takes notes while watching speakers at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. O'Dell said she is active in supporting Trump's re-election campaign by canvassing and being involved with Women for Trump and Evangelicals for Trump. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, answers questions about education at a "MAGA Meet-Up" prior to a Republican National Convention watch party on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Trump supporter Tisheena Hollis, who brought her 5 children along, asks Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, questions about education at a "MAGA Meet-Up" on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Trump campaign office in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Miguel Navarro, a Las Vegas resident and occasional volunteer for Trump’s campaign, said he supported the president’s economic policies.

“The economy is still strong; it’s just that a lot of people are out of their jobs right now,” he said. “Once the pandemic is over — a vaccine or a reliable test is figured out — everything’s going to go back to normal.”

Patrick Casale, an insurance broker and Nevada delegate for Trump, said he was disappointed he couldn’t be at the convention in person, but was still excited for the second night after he was “blown away” by the first night of speeches.

The group of about 10 people cheered as a video was shown of Trump pardoning Jon Ponder, a former bank robber and founder of Las Vegas nonprofit Hope for Prisoners.

Prior to the watch party, state Sen. Scott Hammond participated in a larger group discussion with other remote campaign representatives. It was not open to the media.

In an interview after the discussion, Hammond said the issue of school choice through education savings accounts — which give parents access to the government funded allocated for their child’s schooling — could be a winning issue for Trump and other Republicans in Nevada.

Hammond said parents are frustrated at the lack of education options, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has closed public schools. This frustration spills over into Democrats and younger millennial parents and not just Republicans, he added.

Asked about Trump’s best path forward in Nevada, Hammond suggested the president campaign hard on returning the economy to the way it was before the pandemic.

Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman Madison Mundy said Hammond and Nevada Republicans have sought to obstruct Gov. Steve Sisolak’s attempts to help Nevadans during the pandemic.

She said Trump has abandoned working people through his tax plan.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.