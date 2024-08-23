Trump thanks Kennedy for support during Las Vegas gathering

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged the endorsement of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a Las Vegas appearance Friday afternoon.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Founder and Owner of Il Toro E La Capra Javier Barajas, right, speak during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, talks with Founder and Owner of Il Toro E La Capra Javier Barajas, right, during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged the endorsement of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a Las Vegas appearance Friday afternoon.

“We just had a very nice endorsement,” Trump acknowledged shortly after Kennedy issued his support. “I want to thank Bobby — It was very nice.”

Trump said he would speak more about the matter at his Arizona rally planned for later Friday.

However, taking questions from reporters after his 30-minute speech, Trump said that “Democrats treated (Kennedy) very badly” and that “if he ran in the Democratic primary, he would’ve won.”

Trump appeared at the south Las Vegas Il Toro E La Capra eatery to pitch his “no tax on tips” campaign proposal.

The event was the first time the Republican presidential nominee visited the city following his assassination attempt, and in the immediate aftermath of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and under three months before voters take to the polls.

“President Trump and Senator (JD) Vance will fight to reverse the financial pressures placed on American workers, starting with NO TAX ON TIPS!” his campaign wrote about the appearance. “It’s time for the government to keep their hands out of the pockets of those struggling the most.”

It was in Las Vegas in June where Trump unveiled his plan to nix federal taxes on tips, which would affect many in the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

A couple of congressional bills were introduced shortly thereafter. Nev. Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed the proposal, and Democratic Sens. Catherine Masto and Jacky Rosen, signed onto the senate bill.

Vice President Kamala Harris followed suit, announcing in her Las Vegas rally earlier this month that she, too, supports eliminating taxes on tips, and an increase to the minimum wage.

Culinary Local 226, which represents about 60,000 Nevada hospitality workers, initially called Trump’s proposal a “wild campaign promise,” but later called on lawmakers to support the proposed legislation.

Tipped employees across the U.S. earn as little as $2.13 an hour, according to the union, which noted that Nevada is one of seven states that bans sub-minimum wages for such workers.

“The Culinary Union calls Nevada elected officials to support the federal ban of sub-minimum wages and taxes on tips,” Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge wrote last month.

The restaurant Trump is speaking from fuses Italian and Mexican food. The name of the eatery translates to “The bull and the goat.”

Its owner could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.