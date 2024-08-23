Trump thanks Kennedy for support during speech at Las Vegas restaurant

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged the endorsement of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a Las Vegas appearance Friday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump returned to Las Vegas on Friday to promote his “no tax on tips” proposal, telling ardent supporters at an eatery that if he wins Nevada, “we win this whole thing.”

Trump’s campaign stop at the south Las Vegas Il Toro E La Capra restaurant was his first here since a gunman tried to assassinate him and comes with less than 11 weeks until Election Day.

The Republican nominee’s 30-minute speech coincided with the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced he was suspending his independent presidential campaign in battleground states, including Nevada.

“We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr.,” Trump acknowledged to a roaring crowd of about 50 invitation-only guests at the restaurant. “I want to thank Bobby — it was very nice.”

Trump switched gears to talk about his tax initiative, complimenting the restaurant and its owner, Javier Barajas.

“We’ve come here today to talk about the biggest promise, I think, that the restaurant workers have had in a long time,” he said. “We’re going to let you keep 100 percent of your tip-able income and not be harassed.”

Trump unveiled his plan to nix federal income taxes on tips in Las Vegas in June. The proposed tax break would affect many thousands of workers in the Las Vegas hospitality and restaurant industries.

Trump said the change to the tax code would affect 5.5 million workers “whose livelihoods depend on tip income, and they work with their hands, their talent, their sweat and their skill.” Most of those workers are women, including 700,000 single mothers, he added.

‘Copy cat’

A couple of congressional bills were introduced after Trump announced his proposal. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo endorsed the plan, and Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada signed onto the Senate bill.

Vice President Kamala Harris followed suit, announcing in her Las Vegas presidential rally earlier this month that she, too, supports eliminating taxes on tips, along with an increase to the federal minimum wage.

“They copied us a couple of months later, but I don’t think anybody is buying it,” said Trump, characterizing Harris as a “copy cat.”

Trump used his speech to mock and criticize Harris and President Joe Biden, and he accused Democrats who spoke at the party’s national convention this week of deceiving Americans.

“That’s OK because a lot of people lie,” Trump said. “They’ll do anything to get elected.”

‘Please make America great’

Hours before Trump spoke, a long line of people snaked out the restaurant, through the parking lot and onto a sidewalk. Many wore “Make America Great Again” gear and some held Trump-Vance signs. Inside, chants of “USA” and “fight” broke out sporadically.

The eatery serves a fusion of Italian and Mexican foods, and its name translates to “The Bull and the Goat.”

Barajas operates four other restaurants, including the Lindo Michoacan location Biden visited last month before being diagnosed with COVID, prompting him to cancel his appearance at the UnidosUS convention. Days later, he abandoned his re-election bid.

Trump outlined the Mexican immigrant’s beginnings in the culinary business, starting out as a dishwasher, then becoming a chef before opening his first restaurant.

“This guy’s got a lot of cash,” Trump quipped.

Barajas thanked the presidential candidate for visiting his business.

“I came here when Ronald Reagan was president, and you know what? I really miss those times,” he said. “I need you to please make America great.”

Nicole Williams works as a bartender on the Strip. The mother told the crowd that dropping income taxes on tips would help her family.

“It’s going to bring immediate relief to my pocketbook and my seven kids, and all of you here who have children and families to take care of,” she said.

In an impromptu press conference, Trump answered reporters’ questions for about 15 minutes regarding topics such as the Secret Service, immigration and reproductive rights. Aside from a few gaggles, Harris hasn’t held a similar session since Biden exited the race.

‘Wild campaign promise’

Culinary Local 226, which represents about 60,000 Nevada hospitality workers, initially called Trump’s proposal a “wild campaign promise,” but later called on lawmakers to support the legislation.

Tipped employees across the U.S. earn as little as $2.13 an hour, according to the union, which noted that Nevada is one of seven states that bans sub-minimum wages for such workers.

“The Culinary Union calls Nevada elected officials to support the federal ban of sub-minimum wages and taxes on tips,” Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge wrote last month. The union later endorsed Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump suggested he wanted to meet with Pappageorge,

“Can we get the Culinary Union to maybe vote for Trump?” said the former president. “Because you know, I think they’re great people.”

The Harris-Walz campaign released a statement that included critical remarks leaders of the Culinary and AFL-CIO unions made at a counter-event Friday morning.

“Kamala Harris has promised to raise the minimum wage for all workers — including tipped workers — and eliminate tax on tips, and she’ll protect us from unfair taxes, price gouging by giant corporations on groceries, and union busting,” said Leain Vashon, vice president of Culinary Local 226.

He added: “Why would we trust him? Kamala has a plan, Trump has a slogan.”

