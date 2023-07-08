Trump to address Nevada Republicans today in Las Vegas

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. today at a GOP volunteer recruitment event at Fervent Calvary Chapel.

Former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. today at a GOP volunteer recruitment event at Fervent Calvary Chapel.

The event aims to kickstart the Nevada Republican grassroots movement, where Trump will “show what it takes to be an activist,” Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

“He’s excited to come to Vegas,” McDonald said. “He does a lot for Nevada.”

Volunteers from across the state are expected to attend the event for training, McDonald said. They also will be told the “Republican message” that will help elect Republicans down the ballot in 2024, he said.

GOP candidates for 2024 also are expected to make an appearance, McDonald said.

McDonald hopes the grassroots messaging, which he said led to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s win in 2022, will work for other Republicans in 2024.

Most important, McDonald said, the event also will stress the party’s desire for a caucus rather than a presidential preference primary.

In May, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the state and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar in hopes of being allowed to hold a caucus to choose the party’s presidential candidate. State law says all major political parties must hold a presidential preference primary election on the first Tuesday in February of each presidential election year.

Trump would be the second 2024 Republican presidential candidate to come to the Silver State in recent months. In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, an annual Republican fundraiser and get-together organized by former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

