93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Trump to hold rallies in Las Vegas, Minden

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 3:45 pm

RENO — Turned away from hosting a campaign rally at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Saturday because of coronavirus social distancing requirements, President Donald Trump has moved the event 43 miles south to the Minden-Tahoe airport in Douglas County.

The president’s campaign website was updated with the new event details midday Friday. Doors for the 7 p.m. event open at 4 p.m. Tickets for the event and a livestream are available on the site.

Douglas County, with a total population of about 49,000 people, is an overwhelmingly Republican area. There are 19,949 active registered Republicans to 8,301 Democrats.

Then on Sunday, Trump will hold a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. at Treasure Island in Las Vegas ahead of a 7 p.m. rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson.

According to an email sent out by the conservative Keystone Corporation, a reception co-hosted by Carolyn and Don Ahern will be held Sunday, at a cost of $2,800 per person to attend.

“Special guests” include UFC President Dana White and UFC fighters Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje, along with retired fighter Henry Cejudo.

As with the rally originally scheduled at Reno airport, a Las Vegas event scheduled for a private aviation hangar at McCarran International Airport was canceled at that location because of social distancing requirements.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said the planned rally would have violated the lease agreements that private tenants signed with the authority. McCarran officials have said they were never contacted about a rally at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Review-Journal White House Correspondent Debra Saunders contributed to this story.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
2
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
Clark County bars stay closed; Washoe, Nye bars to reopen
3
Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers edge higher, with 288 new cases, 17 deaths
Nevada’s COVID-19 numbers edge higher, with 288 new cases, 17 deaths
4
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
Trump denies Nevada’s National Guard fund request
5
Nevada’s positivity rate for COVID-19 registers biggest dip since June
Nevada’s positivity rate for COVID-19 registers biggest dip since June
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A security guard instructs Jon Berry, right, to take down a sign he attached to a fence in fron ...
State to take over call center for jobless gig workers
By / RJ

The call center that provides gig workers with help filing for jobless unemployment benefits will move from a third-party vendor back to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Lawrence VanDyke is questioned during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 3 ...
VanDyke on Trump’s Supreme Court short list
By / RJ

Less than a year after nominating former Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke to serve on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump put him on a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court picks.