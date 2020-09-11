Trump to hold rallies in Las Vegas, Minden

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County, then at Treasure Island in Las Vegas and Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson this weekend.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

RENO — Turned away from hosting a campaign rally at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Saturday because of coronavirus social distancing requirements, President Donald Trump has moved the event 43 miles south to the Minden-Tahoe airport in Douglas County.

The president’s campaign website was updated with the new event details midday Friday. Doors for the 7 p.m. event open at 4 p.m. Tickets for the event and a livestream are available on the site.

Douglas County, with a total population of about 49,000 people, is an overwhelmingly Republican area. There are 19,949 active registered Republicans to 8,301 Democrats.

Then on Sunday, Trump will hold a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. at Treasure Island in Las Vegas ahead of a 7 p.m. rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson.

According to an email sent out by the conservative Keystone Corporation, a reception co-hosted by Carolyn and Don Ahern will be held Sunday, at a cost of $2,800 per person to attend.

“Special guests” include UFC President Dana White and UFC fighters Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje, along with retired fighter Henry Cejudo.

As with the rally originally scheduled at Reno airport, a Las Vegas event scheduled for a private aviation hangar at McCarran International Airport was canceled at that location because of social distancing requirements.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said the planned rally would have violated the lease agreements that private tenants signed with the authority. McCarran officials have said they were never contacted about a rally at the airport.

