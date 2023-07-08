Trump to Las Vegas crowd — Nevada is Republican

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump is speaking today at a GOP volunteer recruitment event at Fervent Calvary Chapel.

Attendees line up for former President Donald Trump’s speech during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nevada Republican politician Jim Marchant awaits a speech by former President Donald Trump during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteer Maria Altamirano, left, chats with Ella Burkestone about poll working before former President Donald Trump’s speech during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees line up for former President Donald Trump’s speech during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters Saturday that Nevada is Republican.

Speaking at an event at Fervent Calvary Chapel that aims to kickstart the Nevada Republican grassroots movement, Trump talked about the large crowds gathered outside in the desert heat.

Trump also took time to introduce Nevada Republicans, such as Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, and Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid and Committeewoman Sigal Chattah, as well as Clark County Chairman Jesse Law, who is up for reelection on July 18.

Trump was the second 2024 Republican presidential candidate to come to the Silver State in recent months. In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, an annual Republican fundraiser and get-together organized by former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Democrats rebut

Ahead of his speech, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., slammed Trump and his record for Nevada.

“Nevadans have rejected him twice already, and I think they’ll reject him again with good reason,” Titus said.

She contrasted Trump with President Joe Biden, saying Trump wants to roll back regulations on the environment and cut social services for the middle class, while Biden is helping the economy and creating jobs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.