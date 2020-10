Trump to rally at Nevada border Wednesday

President Trump plans a noon rally Wednesday at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport — a venue across the border in Arizona outside the reach of Nevada’s pandemic gathering limits.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at McCarran International Airport, on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

President Donald Trump plans to hold a noon rally Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport — a venue across the border in Arizona that will allow Southern Nevadans to attend a Make America Great Again rally beyond Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing orders that cap Nevada public gatherings at 250 people.

Tuesday, Trump held rallies in three states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska — before Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport so that he could overnight in Las Vegas.

While the White House does not release the location where the president stays at night, Trump usually stays at the eponymous Trump International Hotel Las Vegas when he is in town.

Dems make statement

Ahead of the rally, Nevada Rep. Dina Titus and Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego released the following joint statement:

“As Donald Trump tries to save his sinking campaign in Arizona and Nevada today, it’s clear that the stakes of this election have never been higher. Trump has openly called for the Affordable Care Act to be terminated, leaving health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans and Nevadans hanging in the balance. And by giving up on containing the pandemic, Trump is abandoning our small businesses and working families who desperately need economic relief and leadership in the White House. Arizona and Nevada families deserve leaders who will fight for them and help them build back better. The only way we will recover from Trump’s failed leadership is to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

While Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Nevada by 2.4 percent in 2016, the president long has maintained that he can win Nevada in November.

Large indoor rally in Henderson

In September, after attempts to book a rally near McCarran International Airport, Trump spoke at a large indoor rally attended by thousands at Xtreme Manufacturing, owned by Trump ally Don Ahern. The city of Henderson fined the corporation $3,000 for violating a state order limiting public gatherings to 50 people at the time.

A Trump rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport the day before the Henderson event also drew a $5,000 fine for Douglas County for the same reason.

The campaign tried to stage an outdoor rally in the Las Vegas area earlier in October, but the campaign failed to find a suitable location. However, the campaign did manage to stage a rally at Carson City Airport on Oct. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391.