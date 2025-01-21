Trump to visit Las Vegas as part of trip to North Carolina, L.A.

President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas at the end of a trip he will be making to North Carolina, then California, he told reporters.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas at the end of a trip that starts Friday when he visits disaster areas in North Carolina and Los Angeles, he told reporters Tuesday.

Las Vegas will be his final stop in a whirlwind trip set to begin in North Carolina, which has yet to fully recover from last year’s devastating floods, then continue on to Los Angeles, parts of which have been scorched and flattened by wildfires from Pacific Palisades on the coast to Altadena in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

During his inaugural address, Trump slammed government handling of the North Carolina and Los Angeles disasters. “We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home,” the president said, to which he attributed “a crisis of trust.”

Trump is expected to arrive in Las Vegas on Friday, but the final details will be announced at a later time.

The White House does not disclose where a president overnights, but after trips to California during his first term in the White House, Trump often traveled to Las Vegas to spend the night at the Trump International hotel off the Strip — as he prefers to spend the night on his own properties.

“I’m really going to Nevada to thank them for the vote, ’cause we won Nevada overwhelmingly and that’s usually a Democrat vote,” the president offered. Trump won the Silver State in 2024 after losses in 2020 and 2016.

