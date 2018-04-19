Trump’s VA pick tells Heller he won’t privatize vets’ medical care

President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs told Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday that he would not push for privatization of medical care for veterans and would meet with Nevada veterans if confirmed by the Senate.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, is seen on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., walks on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Washington. Jackson is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson met with Heller and other members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee in advance of a hearing on the nomination next week.

Senators have been skeptical of Jackson’s lack of managerial experience, despite being a White House physician for three presidents. Other lawmakers have voiced concern that the Trump administration is seeking to privatize the veterans health care.

Heller said he was not concerned about management experience, but raised the question of privatization with Jackson during a 25-minute meeting.

“He said he has no intention of privatizing the VA,” Heller told the Review-Journal following the meeting in his office.

Heller also said Jackson said he has not been directed by anyone in the administration on how to run the VA if he is confirmed by the full Senate.

Jackson told Heller he wants to improve care for veterans.

“He wants to make sure the veterans in Nevada and across the country have the same level of care that he gave to the last three presidents,” Heller said.

The Republican senator said he was assured by Jackson that he would come to the state and meet with veterans if he is confirmed. Jackson also said he backs choice programs for veterans that allow them to get care from providers outside the VA system, a program popular in rural regions.

Heller said he would not say before the April 25 hearing whether he would vote to move the nomination out of committee. But he signaled early support of Jackson.

“I think there are misconceptions about him out there,” Heller said. “I don’t go into the hearings with any negative feelings.”

Trump’s firing of former VA Secretary David Shulkin and the nomination of his doctor, Jackson, prompted concerns among veterans. Shulkin said he was fired because he opposed privatization of health care for veterans.

The VA Office of the Inspector General released a report that said Shulkin improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets during a week-long work trip to Europe with his wife. The report said the trip cost taxpayers more than $122,000 and found that Shulkin spent most of the time sightseeing.

Jackson has spent the week meeting with lawmakers on the Senate committee.

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, the ranking Democrat on the committee, met with Jackson on Tuesday. He also met with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The panel is expected to question Jackson further about privatization during the confirmation hearing.

