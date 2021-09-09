TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses

Transportation Security Administration officers are encountering difficulties when attempting to scan the recently updated licenses, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website.

The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Courtesy: Nevada DMV)

Although the new look Nevada driver’s license is appealing, it is causing issues with travelers trying to get through security checkpoints at airports.

A disclaimer at the top of the DMV’s new license design page notes the issue, but maintains the design conforms to national driver’s license standards.

“We are working with the TSA and will update the public when the issue is resolved,” the DMV disclaimer reads. “Allow yourself extra time to complete airport security screening.”

In July, the DMV began rolling out the revamped licenses to motorists in the state, marking the first full makeover of the cards since 2008.

The new design features enhanced security features including laser-engraved ghost image repeated from the cardholder’s photograph and laser etching of the owner’s initials and year of birth above their main photo.

Representatives from the DMV and TSA weren’t immediately available for comment.

