Two inmates die at Nevada prisons, corrections officials say

Both inmates came to northern Nevada prisons from Clark County.

Nevada Democrats want state to vote first in 2028 presidential primaries

Former Nevada assemblyman sentenced to probation following police chase

Lance D. Austin, left, and William Johnson, right. (Courtesy of Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections on Thursday announced the deaths of two inmates at Northern Nevada prisons.

According to a news release, William Johnson, 62, died at Lovelock Correctional Center on Jan. 15.

Williams was serving a sentence of up to 20 years for charges that included battery by a prisoner with a deadly weapon, preventing a witness from testifying by bribing or intimidating a witness, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release.

Williams came to the state prison system from Clark County in 2021.

On Jan. 14, the department said, Lance Austin, also 62, died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Austin was serving a sentence of 20 years to life for sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Austin came to the Nevada prison system from Clark County in 2023, the department said. Cause of death for both men was not specified.

Autopsies were ordered for Williams and Austin, the department said in the release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.