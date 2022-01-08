US leaders honor Reid at Las Vegas memorial service

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke Saturday during the memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in Las Vegas.

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid out of The Smith Center at the conclusion of a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A person stands next to the flag-draped casked of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as an image of Reid campaigning is displayed after a memorial service for Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Joe Biden walks by the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid after speaking during a memorial service for Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Singer-songwriter and environmentalist Carole King performs "In the Name of Love" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden wipes his eye as he attends a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., hugs House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he leaves the stage after speaking during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lana Reid, daughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Key Reid, son of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for his father at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, performs "Be Still" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as a photo of Reid is displayed above at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, performs "Be Still" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ella Joy Reid, granddaughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her grandfather at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A military honor guard moves the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, attends a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid with members of the family at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Attendees gather before a memorial service for Sen. Harry Reid at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy speak with media members before a memorial service for Sen. Harry Reid at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak recalls memories of the late Sen. Harry Reid while speaking to the media before his memorial service at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees of a memorial service for Sen. Harry Reid file into The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they board Air Force One upon departure at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden climb the stairs as they board Air Force One upon departure at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Air Force One, carrying President Joe Biden, flies away from Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and his wife Landra Gould.

A military honor guard moves the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, performs "Be Still" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ella Joy Reid, granddaughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her grandfather at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lana Reid, daughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden wipes his eye as he attends a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National leaders and hundreds of mourners poured into a downtown Las Vegas theater Saturday to pay tribute to former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, a political giant and the most prominent elected leader in Nevada’s history.

President Joe Biden said Reid’s ascension from the hardscrabble beginnings in Searchlight to his role in the U.S. Senate is proof that ordinary Americans can accomplish anything if given the chance.

“What a gift Harry Reid was to this state and to this nation, and to so many of us, individually,” Biden said from the Smith Center.

Reid, the longest-serving U.S. senator in state history, died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Biden noted Reid’s role in stopping the storage of nuclear waste in Yucca Mountain, creating Nevada’s first and only national park, and securing the votes for the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

“He never gave up,” Biden said.

Dignitaries including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also flew to Nevada to pay respects to Reid.

Obama delivers eulogy

Former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy, crediting his former colleague with helping to pass key legislation such as Wall Street reform and a federal stimulus package in the throes of the Great Recession.

Reid held the reins of the U.S. Senate throughout Obama’s tenure in the White House, helping to secure 44th president’s landmark piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act, even when the legislating proved difficult.

“Harry refused to give up,” Obama said.

Obama said Reid knew the U.S. Senate better than just about anyone else and was capable of getting things done. But more importantly, Obama said, Reid understood why the work on the Affordable Care Act mattered. He had first-hand knowledge of the struggles of growing up without access to health care.

“When Harry put everything he had into the passing of the (Affordable Care Act), he didn’t do it to burnish his own legacy,” Obama said. “He did it for the people back home and families like his who needed someone looking out for them when nobody else was.”

Reid was always himself, even admitting to not being the most charismatic or politically correct speaker, Obama said.

“But Harry knew who he was,” Obama said. “And he had the distinct advantage of not really caring what other people thought of him.”

Obama said Reid did not like to be the center of attention, joking that the late senator “would not have wanted to sit through this thing.”

“He was uncomfortable when people said too many nice things about him,” Obama said. “But as he looks down on us today, Harry is going to have to suck it up, because few people have done more for this state and this country than this driven, brilliant, sometimes irascible, deeply good man from Searchlight, Nevada.”

The former president said Reid’s political career was marked by dogged determination. He had a fighting spirit and enjoyed proving doubters wrong, but he didn’t adhere to rigid ideology.

He was also a pragmatic lawmaker, Obama said, one willing to cut a deal when he disagreed with someone, even if he didn’t particularly like them.

“In a battle between perfection and progress, Harry always chose progress,” Obama said.

Reid prioritized family

Nevada leaders past and present from across the political spectrum began filing into the venue Saturday morning for what would be a 2 ½-hour service. The audience was illuminated by the soft glow of the lighting in the 2,050-seat theater.

A trio’s stringed instruments swelled as photos of Reid throughout his life cycled on a large screen above the stage.

Silence fell about the crowd as a military honor guard carried Reid’s flag-shrouded casket to a bier positioned between two bouquets of white flowers on the floor in front of centerstage. Only the commands of the honor guard, steps of the soldiers and shutter of a camera could be heard during the processional.

The memorial included performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers and singer-songwriter Carole King. Flowers closed out the services with an a cappella version of Nevada’s state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Ella Joy Reid, one of the former senator’s 19 grandchildren, led the invocation. Another granddaughter, Savannah Jaynes Reid, led the benediction.

M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Reid was a man of faith in word and in deed.

“Harry cared for the least of these, those who were less fortunate, hungry, sick, for those who had any number of challenges” said Ballard, a longtime spiritual adviser to Reid.

Reid’s children Lana Reid Barringer, Key, Josh, Leif and Rory Reid remembered their father as someone who always made time for family. They told stories of the letters he would write to them, the games he would play when they were young, the times he would take them to Baskin-Robbins or Luv-It Frozen Custard, a Las Vegas institution, on summer nights and let them get whatever they wanted.

“He was and is our hero,” Leif Reid said.

Rory Reid said discussion of Reid or his family should begin and end with the love he had for his wife of 62 years, Landra Reid. The two met as teenagers and provided their children an example of how a partnership should work, he said.

“She was the center of his universe,” Rory Reid said.

Landra Reid sat in the center of the front row of the audience. She did not speak during the service.

‘One of a kind’

Pelosi, who led the House during the first two years of Obama’s presidency, called Reid a legendary statesman and a “towering titan of public service.” He was a fearless, strategic, knowledgeable legislator who never forgot his mission of fighting for working families, Pelosi said.

“God truly blessed America with the life and legacy of Harry Reid,” she said.

Schumer called his predecessor a dear friend and mentor who had an honest character. Reid was a tough fighter, but was also compassionate and never forgot where he came from.

“He was one of a kind,” Schumer said.

Reid will be honored in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Nevadan to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He will then be flown back to Nevada for interment in Searchlight.

A small group of protesters waving Trump signs and a Confederate battle flag shouted at people attending the Reid memorial. When the service let out, a few were standing by a parking garage complaining about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.