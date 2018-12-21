Unclear if Red Rock and Lake Mead will close in government shutdown

A looming government shutdown could close federal parks and offices and complicate the holiday plans of Las Vegas Valley residents, tourists and public employees. Then again it may not.

A fee booth at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop is closed Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. While the gates were open, the fee booths, visitor center and bathrooms were closed due to a partial federal government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

A 'closed' sign is seen at the entrance way to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. The visitor center was closed because of the government shutdown. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Without a continuing budget resolution from Congress, funding is set to lapse at midnight Friday for a number of federal departments.

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto any spending bill that doesn’t include billions of dollars for his promised border wall. The Republican-controlled House passed a budget measure that included money for the wall, but the outcome of a key Senate vote on the bill remained in doubt late Friday morning.

The immediate impacts of a partial government shutdown in Southern Nevada were not immediately clear Friday morning.

The local offices of the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management referred all media inquiries about the shutdown to Interior Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. A spokesman there responded with a link to general shutdown contingency plans for various Interior offices and agencies. Those plans do not specifically address operations at popular local sites such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

During the last lapse in federal funding in January, the roads were kept open but the fee stations, visitor centers and some bathrooms were locked at Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead for three days. The Las Vegas interagency office of the BLM, Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service also was closed and nonessential employees were placed on furlough.

But it was a different story in October 2013, when congressional squabbling over the Affordable Care Act brought the government to a standstill for 16 days.

Throughout that shutdown, the gates were closed and locked at Red Rock’s scenic loop and throughout the 1.5 million-acre Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Law enforcement rangers at both parks cleared visitors from the trails and campgrounds and issued citations to 17 people for ignoring the closure order.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that the Grand Canyon National Park will remain open in the event of a government shutdown.

A shutdown — particularly one that drags on for weeks or months, could have drastic impacts beyond tourism and recreation.

If a shutdown occurs and stretches into February, for example, it would threaten to displace some 11,000 low-income families in Clark County receiving Housing Choice Vouchers, a program commonly known as Section 8.

That’s because federal money is used to pay the private landlords that rent families enrolled in the program. A delayed payment in rent, even due to a shutdown, could allow landlords to start eviction proceedings, Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority executive director Chad Williams said.

“If the government shut down lasts only a month our agency will be able to maintain our operations at full capacity,” he said.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.