Nevada

Unemployment call center closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2020 - 4:15 pm

Nevada’s workforce agency closed its Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Monday that the employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The call center area was immediately closed and remediation efforts began as set forth by state and CDC protocols,” said agency spokeswoman Rosa Mendez in a statement. “The employee is self-quarantined, and there is no immediate exposure risk to the public as the facility has been closed to the public since mid-March.”

Mendez said DETR’s closure of its Las Vegas call center won’t affect operations because the call center is operated virtually and claimants can file online.

The agency said it is now reaching out to other DETR employees who may have been exposed due to close contact.

Mendez did not comment on how many employees work at the Las Vegas call center.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

